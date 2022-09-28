Editor’s Commentary: The story below by Kit Knightly at Off-Guardian comes out and says what a few have been thinking. And by “a few,” I’ll admit I’m very disappointed that the conclusion we’re coming to is not being embraced by every single alternative or “fringe” media outlet. Whoever pulled the trigger to take out the Nord Stream pipelines did so on orders from the globalist elite cabal to push us even closer to The Great Reset.

This attack does three things on behalf of the globalist elites. The first two are obvious: It solidifies the energy crisis that was already brewing in Europe and thereby western society, and it stokes tensions between NATO and Russia. The third thing it does is not so obvious. This marks the escalation of attacks on energy infrastructure that have already been happening around the world but that have been grossly underreported. That means the powers-that-be are moving on to the next phase of their attacks. By coming out of the shadows and doing something that actually gets reported, they’ve thrown down the gauntlet. They’re coming for us and they’re daring us to try to stop them. Here’s Kit…

Last night it was reported that “blasts” had damaged both Nord Stream pipelines that carry gas exported from Russia to Germany and other nations across northern Europe.

As a result, large amounts of natural gas were leaking into the Baltic sea, and supplies through the pipeline were completely shut off.

The alleged incident has caused a furious round of blame tennis, with accusations flying back and forth across what – for the sake of simplicity – we’ll call Iron Curtain 2.0.

The European Union has claimed the pipes were “sabotaged”, but doesn’t directly blame anyone in their statement. The Telegraph is already blaming actively the Russians, specifically Western Bogeyman President Vladimir Putin. Headlining “Why Putin would want to blow up Nord Stream 2, and the advantages it gives him”

On the flip side, the Russians have said the idea they would sabotage their own pipeline is “stupid.” Some Western alternate media have pointed to Joe Biden’s vow to totally shut down Nord Stream 2 back in February as a sign the US was behind the alleged attack.

The former Polish defence minister has come right out and said that NATO forces blew up the pipeline, according to Forbes. The question – one it seems I keep asking the last two years – is “does it really matter?”

Maybe the Americans blew it up. Maybe the Russians blew it up. Maybe someone else blew it up. Or maybe nobody blew it up, and the entire story is a fabrication.

Whatever the truth may be, the end result remains the same. Gas and electricity will be more expensive. There will be a huge push to turn to “renewables”, talk about “climate catastrophe”, and maybe even be energy rationing and/or blackouts.

People will freeze, starve and probably die this winter. That has always been part of the plan, what reason is there to think this “attack” is anything but more of the same?

Maybe the more important question than who is behind the alleged #NordStream2 event is – why does almost everything in this "special military operation" & beyond lead to the SAME destination – shortages, hardship, poverty for the 99% Just as the "pandemic" was intended to do? — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) September 28, 2022

Not a "good" multipolar world btw – a "multipolar world" of surveillance, social credit & CBDC. A "multipolar world" where "Green fascism", forever pandemics, & maybe forever wars, excuse perpetual shortages, massive social control & limited personal autonomy/privacy. — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) September 28, 2022

Everyone is abuzz with talk of who did what, and asking “Was it sabotage?”

But the simple answer to that is “yes, of course it was.”

No matter the exact specific details of the situation, the Nordstream explosion was definitely an act of sabotage.

The same sabotage we’ve been seeing for two years.

The sabotage of our entire way of life, by people who would profit both monetarily and politically from a sea-change in the way our society is structured.

The sabotage that leads to faking a pandemic, gutting our healthcare, locking us in our homes and ruining our businesses.

The sabotage of our economy, our society and our very bodies.

The sabotage of us, by them.

