Many understand that Google is filtering and massively censoring information through its search engine, but it also has the power to censor in other areas, including your personal email if you’re using Gmail

The technocratic cabal is pushing the world toward global tyranny, and Google is one of the primary supporters, aiders and abettors, of this scheme

Google catches every single move you make online if you’re using a Google-based product. All Google products are interconnected, and the data from all their different products and services are collected to build your personality profile, which is both used to manipulate you, and sold to third parties to be used in whatever way they like

Google poses several unique threats to society. It’s a surveillance agency with military connections and covert surveillance powers, it’s a censoring agency with the ability to restrict or block access to websites across the internet, and it has the power to manipulate public opinion

Without Google, the technocrats’ dream of a One World Government would likely never happen, as it relies on social engineering and artificial intelligence. Google is a frontrunner and expert in both, and has the ability to control entire populations

The fact that half of all people in the U.S. and around the world are still using Gmail as their primary email service is a testament to the fact that many still do not understand just how dangerous Google actually is, not just to their immediate privacy but also to their future freedom.

Many understand that Google is filtering and massively censoring information through its search engine. As you may recall, in June 2019, Google buried Mercola.com in its search engine update (see video above). They changed the algorithm such that whenever you entered a health-related search word into Google, our articles were filtered out.

But Google also has the power to censor in other areas, including your personal email if you’re using Gmail. As previously reported by Gawker, “Every word of every email sent through Gmail and every click made on a Chrome browser is permanently recorded by the company.”

Google Censors Your Gmail Inbox

Google’s interference in your life is only going to increase, and if you’re still using Gmail, why? You’re exchanging convenience and cost for your privacy and you are getting the short end of the stick. Just imagine how your emails might be used to rank you in a Google-run social credit system, for example. Few of us are “pure as snow,” but that isn’t even the issue. The issue is that ANY view or opinion can and will be used against you. The last three years have certainly taught us that.

Equally concerning is the fact that Google can censor your email, and we have evidence that this is happening. While about 50% of our subscribers are using Gmail accounts, the delivery rate for Gmail accounts is HALF of all the email providers like ProtonMail — far lower than any other email service.

So, if you are using Gmail to receive our newsletter please change immediately. If you’re using Gmail, understand that they’re censoring your inbox, and you might not even realize it. I am certain that at some point in the not too distant future they will censor delivering ANY of our emails to Gmail accounts. It is just another clever censoring strategy they have.

Why would you want to use a service that censors information that you specifically opted into and want to receive? Aside from this newsletter, what else are they preventing you from receiving? If you’re a subscriber, I strongly urge you to re-sign up with another email account — and cancel your Gmail altogether.

ProtonMail is an excellent alternative. It provides end-to-end encryption to protect your content and other user data. Proton also provides an encrypted calendar, encrypted cloud storage and free VPN.

Google — The Largest, Most Dangerous Monopoly in the World

The technocratic cabal is pushing the world toward global tyranny, and Google is one of the primary supporters, aiders and abettors, of this scheme. Indeed, without Google, the dream of a One World Government would likely never happen, as it relies on social engineering and artificial intelligence. Google is a frontrunner and expert in both, and controls entire populations in ways we don’t even fully understand.

Over time, Google has positioned itself in such a way that it’s become deeply embedded in your day-to-day life. Every minute of every day, it’s collecting data on everything you do, everywhere you go, everything you share, question and believe.

Google catches every single move you make online if you’re using a Google-based product, be it their search engine, Google Docs, Google Wallet, Gmail, Chrome browser, Google Photos, Android Auto, Android TV, Gboard, Google Alerts, Connected Home, Chromebook, YouTube — the list goes on.

All Google products are interconnected, and the data from all their different products and services are collected to build your personality profile. That profile is then sold to third parties. It’s also used by Google to influence your thoughts, beliefs and behaviors using AI analytics.

Google is actually the world’s leading AI company, having purchased Deep Mind for $500 million in 2014. The Deep Mind AI defeated the human Go champion in 2019, a game far more complex than chess. With this level of AI, it is not hard for them to sort through all your data with their deep learning algorithms and find patterns to exploit.

The 2013 article, “What Surveillance Valley Knows About You,” is an eye-opening read that describes just how grossly invasive this data collection and distribution is, and how dangerous it can be if you end up on certain lists sold to third parties. Make no mistake, capturing user data is Google’s primary business. YOU are the real product being sold.

How Google Threatens Society

Google poses several unique threats to society, including but not limited to the following:

Google is a surveillance agency with military connections and covert surveillance powers — All Google products are surveillance platforms, and from Google’s perspective, the value of these platforms is their ability to glean very precise data about you as an individual, such as your habits, thoughts, beliefs, likes and dislikes, health problems, and much more.

One covert surveillance function is Google Analytics , which websites can use for free. You, however, pay for it with your personal data, which is what Google sells to third parties. Collectively, sites that use Google Analytics — and most are — steal an enormous amount of your private information, as it tracks everything you do on a website equipped with it.You have no way of knowing whether a website uses Google Analytics, though, so the surveillance occurs “in the dark,” as it were.

All Google products are surveillance platforms, and from Google’s perspective, the value of these platforms is their ability to glean very precise data about you as an individual, such as your habits, thoughts, beliefs, likes and dislikes, health problems, and much more. One covert surveillance function is , which websites can use for free. You, however, pay for it with your personal data, which is what Google sells to third parties. Collectively, sites that use Google Analytics — and most are — steal an enormous amount of your private information, as it tracks everything you do on a website equipped with it.You have no way of knowing whether a website uses Google Analytics, though, so the surveillance occurs “in the dark,” as it were. Google is a censoring agency with the ability to restrict or block access to websites across the internet — The most crushing problem with this kind of internet censorship is that you don’t know what you don’t know.

If a certain type of information is removed from search, and you don’t know it should exist somewhere, you’ll never go looking for it. And, when searching for information online, how would you know that certain websites or pages have been removed from the search results in the first place? The answer is, you don’t.Google has also taken it upon itself to be an arbiter of “fake news,” censoring information according to its own criteria of what is true or false. Needless to say, this also makes it really easy for Google to censor information that isn’t in its own best interest. As just one example, in 2017, Julian Assange revealed how YouTube was censoring former congressman Ron Paul — for promoting peace! As noted by Activist Post: “What we are witnessing … is a move to silence the peaceful opposition … [T]his crackdown is also coinciding with a massive push by the mainstream media to stoke divide among the people … to create an atmosphere so divided that people never look up at who’s controlling them.”

The most crushing problem with this kind of internet censorship is that you don’t know what you don’t know. If a certain type of information is removed from search, and you don’t know it should exist somewhere, you’ll never go looking for it. And, when searching for information online, how would you know that certain websites or pages have been removed from the search results in the first place? The answer is, you don’t.Google has also taken it upon itself to be an arbiter of “fake news,” censoring information according to its own criteria of what is true or false. Needless to say, this also makes it really easy for Google to censor information that isn’t in its own best interest. As just one example, in 2017, Julian Assange revealed how YouTube was censoring former congressman Ron Paul — for promoting peace! As noted by Activist Post: Google has the power to manipulate public opinion — Simply by tweaking the search rankings, Google can manipulate people’s opinions on a given topic.

According to Robert Epstein, Ph.D., who has spent years exposing Google’s manipulative and deceptive practices as a senior research psychologist for the American Institute of Behavioral Research and Technology, Google has the ability to shift voting preferences among undecided voters by as much as 63%, and the power to determine 25% of global elections — all without leaving a trace.This power to manipulate public opinion and an individual’s behavior is what makes it such an effective social engineering tool.

Google Is a Key Player in the Coming Social Credit System

All of these powers combined — the ability to surveil and track every conceivable metric, censor and block access to information, and the ability to manipulate opinions — also makes Google an invaluable resource for the planned social credit system.

As reported by Fast Company, China’s social credit system is not unique. “A parallel system is developing in the United States, in part as the result of Silicon Valley and technology-industry user policies, and in part by surveillance of social media activity by private companies,” Fast Company writes.

For example, life insurance companies are already using content shared on social media to determine your premium. PatronScan is another example. These devices are used by restaurants to identify fake IDs and undesirable customers, people who have previously been kicked out of an establishment for one reason or another.

The list is shared among PatronScan customers, so getting banned in one bar or restaurant effectively bans you from all bars and restaurants in the U.S., Canada and U.K. for up to one year. Additional examples of the creeping social credit system can be found in the original Fast Company article.

Google Is Everywhere

Another reason to assume that Google’s continued success is crucial in the technocrats’ quest to control the world population and impose global totalitarianism is the fact that it has already infiltrated most areas of daily life. For example, Google is involved in the following areas, and this is far from a complete list. Needless to say, personal data is also harvested from each and every one of these areas.

Childhood education — Many schools no longer use print books. Instead, all classwork is done on tablets or computers equipped with Google-based software such as Google Classroom, Google Docs and Gmail. Google Chromebooks (Google-powered laptops) became even more prevalent during the COVID lockdowns. Basically, no child could continue their education without one.As reported by Wired, high school students are now being spied upon by GoGuardian, yet another Google surveillance tool that allows teachers to see each student’s screen and use AI to scan student emails and other documents. An alert is sent out to teachers and police if signs of violence or mental health problems are detected.Once the children are out of school, they’re then encouraged to convert their school accounts to personal accounts, a move that allows Google to build incredibly powerful personality and marketing profiles of each individual from a very early age.

Many schools no longer use print books. Instead, all classwork is done on tablets or computers equipped with Google-based software such as Google Classroom, Google Docs and Gmail. Google Chromebooks (Google-powered laptops) became even more prevalent during the COVID lockdowns. Basically, no child could continue their education without one.As reported by Wired, high school students are now being spied upon by GoGuardian, yet another Google surveillance tool that allows teachers to see each student’s screen and use AI to scan student emails and other documents. An alert is sent out to teachers and police if signs of violence or mental health problems are detected.Once the children are out of school, they’re then encouraged to convert their school accounts to personal accounts, a move that allows Google to build incredibly powerful personality and marketing profiles of each individual from a very early age. Health care — Google Health is involved in medical research and the expansion of AI in medicine, while its Google Cloud Healthcare Data Engine allows “health care and life sciences leaders to make decisions from disjointed health care data.” Google also owns Fitbit, which gives it access to all of your physical fitness data. They’re also working on portable medical diagnostics.

Google Health is involved in medical research and the expansion of AI in medicine, while its Google Cloud Healthcare Data Engine allows “health care and life sciences leaders to make decisions from disjointed health care data.” Google also owns Fitbit, which gives it access to all of your physical fitness data. They’re also working on portable medical diagnostics. Drug promotion — For example, in 2017, Google partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and launched a depression self-assessment quiz — a test that funneled all respondents toward a drug solution. Since then, Google and other tech companies have only gotten deeper and wider access to people’s personal medical information, and Google sells this data to third parties, which can result in higher insurance premiums or denial of employment.

Genomics — Google is also a leader in the collecting of genetic data (which they’re adding to their user profiles) and the development of genetic technologies. As reported on the Google Blog:

“At Google Health, we’re applying our technology and expertise to the field of genomics. Here are recent research and industry developments we’ve made to help quickly identify genetic disease and foster the equity of genomic tests across ancestries. This includes an exciting new partnership with Pacific Biosciences to further advance genomic technologies in research and the clinic.” On that list of developments are: “Helping identify life-threatening disease,” “applying machine learning to maximize the potential in sequencing data,” and “supporting more equitable genomics resources and methods.”

Google is also a leader in the collecting of genetic data (which they’re adding to their user profiles) and the development of genetic technologies. As reported on the Google Blog: The food industry — Google is also deeply embedded in the food industry with data management and AI services, and is ubiquitous in the restaurant space.

Google is also deeply embedded in the food industry with data management and AI services, and is ubiquitous in the restaurant space. Home security — Google recently bought part of ADT and is partnering with the home security giant for a variety of services. So, your ADT service will no longer be about home security, but rather more home surveillance.

Google recently bought part of ADT and is partnering with the home security giant for a variety of services. So, your ADT service will no longer be about home security, but rather more home surveillance. Artificial intelligence — According to Google’s dedicated AI site, “Our mission is to organize the world’s information and … [solve] problems for our users, our customers and the world … AI … [is] providing us with new ways of looking at old problems and helping transform how we work and live, and we think the biggest impact will come when everyone can access it.”Ultimately, the goal is to create self-learning AIs capable of imitating human thought processes. There are even proposals suggesting AI-enabled analytics systems could be used for “predictive policing” as illustrated in the 2002 movie “Minority Report,” where suspected perpetrators are arrested before a crime is actually committed.A January 2020 article in The Intercept cited a 2018 document by the data storage firm Western Digital and the consulting company Accenture, “Value of Data: Seeing What Matters — A New Paradigm for Public Safety Powered by Responsible AI,” which predicts smart surveillance networks may be deployed “across three tiers of maturity.”The first tier is where we’re at now, where law enforcement uses CCTV networks to investigate crimes after they’ve already occurred. At the second-tier level, predicted to be in place by 2025, municipalities will be transformed into fully connected smart cities where the cameras of businesses and public institutions are all plugged into a government-run AI-enabled analytics system. The third tier, predicted by 2035, will have predictive capabilities. As reported by The Intercept: “A ‘public safety ecosystem’ will centralize data ‘pulled from disparate databases such as social media, driver’s licenses, police databases, and dark data.’ An AI-enabled analytics unit will let police assess ‘anomalies in real time and interrupt a crime before it is committed.’ That is to say, to catch pre-crime.” Mind you, Google claimed to have the ability to read your thoughts an entire decade ago. In 2010, Google CEO Eric Schmidt boasted, “We know where you are. We know where you’ve been. We can more or less know what you’re thinking about.” Fast-forward 10 years, and Google’s mind-reading capabilities have exponentially grown and been perfected to the point that their AI can predict the exact moment when a teenager is feeling insecure, lonely or vulnerable, so an advertisement for an image-boosting product can be placed in front of them on the screen in that moment. This and many other terrifying capabilities are detailed in the book, “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power,” written by social psychologist and Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff.

Monopolies Threaten Democracy and Basic Liberties

Unfortunately, many still fail to see the problem Google presents. Its services are useful and practical, making life easier in many ways and more fun in others. That’s the bait, and many have swallowed it hook, line and sinker, not giving any thought to the ultimate price paid for such conveniences, or simply underestimating the threat that all of this personal data collection poses.

If you fall into this category, I ask you to give this issue some serious thought, because monopolies threaten our very way of life, and in more ways than one. As explained by business journalist and former director of Open Markets, Barry Lynn:

“[M]onopolies are a threat to our democracy and to our basic liberties and to our communities. Monopolization, this concentration of wealth and power, is a threat to everything that is America … America today has a monopoly problem. We’re seeing basically a second wave of consolidation and monopolization because of the digital revolution … The first issue is consumer protection and potential consumer harm. We created antitrust laws originally to protect our liberties, often as producers of stuff … My liberty to bring my wheat, my ideas, the product of my labor to market. That’s liberty. The second purpose was to protect our democracy against huge concentrations of wealth and power. To protect our democratic institutions. And the third purpose [was] to protect your community. If I’m living out in Peoria, do I want the city of Peoria to be run by a couple corporations based on Wall Street, or do I want it to be run by the citizens of Peoria?”

Google Is Paving the Way to Hell on Earth

Alphabet, the rebranded parent company that houses Google and its various divisions, has turned into an octopus-like super entity with tentacles reaching into government, food production, health care, education, military applications and the creation of AIs that may run more or less independently.

A key component of many of these enterprises is data — your personal usage data; the tracking of every webpage you’ve ever visited and every single thought you’ve ever written on a Google-enabled device, along with geo tracking tracing your every move.

“Today, being a conscious consumer includes making wise, informed decisions about technology. Google is by far the greatest personal data leak in your life, so boycotting all things Google can go a long way toward safeguarding your privacy and thwarting the technocrats’ wicked plans for our digital imprisonment. It’s time to realize that privacy equals freedom. In today’s technology-driven landscape, you cannot be free unless you have privacy.”

Ultimately, what can be done with that kind of information, besides personalized advertising? How might it be used in combination with military AI-equipped robots? How might it be used to influence your health care decisions? How might it be used to influence your lifestyle decisions? How might (or is) it used to shape politics and society at large?

Today, being a conscious consumer includes making wise, informed decisions about technology. Anyone who has spent even a small amount of time pondering the ramifications of Google’s ever-growing monopoly over our day-to-day lives is likely to shudder at the possibilities and agree that we cannot allow this to continue. Google is by far the greatest personal data leak in your life, so boycotting all things Google can go a long way toward safeguarding your privacy.

Additionally, remember, the technocratic elite NEED your data in order to create a digital open-air prison. AI can’t operate without it, and without AI, the social engineering attempt falls apart. Google is the primary data harvester out there, so, the easiest way to thwart their wicked plans is to STOP feeding them data.

How to Oust Google From Your Life

Truly, it’s time to realize that privacy equals freedom. In today’s technology-driven landscape, you cannot be free unless you have privacy. The two go hand in hand. So, don’t delay. Start taking back your privacy and your freedom today by ditching any and all Google products, starting with Gmail.

Several of the most commonly-used Google traps are listed in the graphic below. In addition to those suggestions, here are a few more:

If you’re a high school student, do not convert the Google accounts you created as a student into personal accounts.

Switch to a secure document sharing service — Ditch Google Docs and use another alternative such as Zoho Office, Etherpad, CryptPad, OnlyOffice or Nuclino, all of which are recommended by NordVPN. Digital Trends has also published a number of alternatives.

Ditch Google Docs and use another alternative such as Zoho Office, Etherpad, CryptPad, OnlyOffice or Nuclino, all of which are recommended by NordVPN. Digital Trends has also published a number of alternatives. Delete all Google apps from your phone and purge Google hardware.

from your phone and purge Google hardware. Avoid websites that use Google Analytics — To do that, you’ll need to check the website’s privacy policy and search for “Google.” Websites are required to disclose if they use a third-party surveillance tool. If they use Google Analytics, ask them to switch!

To do that, you’ll need to check the website’s privacy policy and search for “Google.” Websites are required to disclose if they use a third-party surveillance tool. If they use Google Analytics, ask them to switch! Don’t use Google Home devices in your house or apartment — These devices record everything that occurs in your home, both speech and sounds such as brushing your teeth and boiling water, even when they appear to be inactive, and send that information back to Google. The same goes for Google’s home thermostat Nest and Amazon’s Alexa.

These devices record everything that occurs in your home, both speech and sounds such as brushing your teeth and boiling water, even when they appear to be inactive, and send that information back to Google. The same goes for Google’s home thermostat Nest and Amazon’s Alexa. Don’t use an Android cellphone , as it’s owned by Google.

, as it’s owned by Google. Ditch Siri , which draws all its answers from Google.

, which draws all its answers from Google. Don’t use Fitbit , as it was recently purchased by Google and will provide them with all your physiological information and activity levels, in addition to everything else that Google already has on you.

, as it was recently purchased by Google and will provide them with all your physiological information and activity levels, in addition to everything else that Google already has on you. Stop using Gmail — Use a privacy based encryption service like Proton Mail.

Use a privacy based encryption service like Proton Mail. Stop using the Chrome browser and Google Search, Brave is the overwhelming browser of choice and while you are there you can use the new Brave search engine.

