Who could have possibly seen that coming? But I digress, Cheney was speaking to The Texas Tribune for reasons unknown on Saturday and decided to completely beclown herself. She went after Kari Lake , again ranting about “election deniers.” She then went on to attack Gov. Glenn Youngkin as well, proclaiming that he crossed a line in campaigning with Lake. . @RepLizCheney : “Partisanship has to have a limit. There’s got to be an end.” Calls out @GlennYoungkin for campaigning for @KariLake . “That’s the kind of thing we cannot see in our party. We cannot see an accommodation like that.” #TribFest22 Says she’ll work to defeat Lake. — Sewell Chan (@sewellchan) September 25, 2022 Cheney appears to still be living in a fantasyland where she’s influential and has a say in what “our party” does or doesn’t do. I have news for her, though. She is not a Republican […]

AP Photo/LM Otero Despite proclamations from the media that Liz Cheney’s platform would be larger than ever after she got blasted in Wyoming’s Republican primary, that hasn’t really materialized. Instead, Cheney has been completely marginalized to ranting at obscure conferences and posting fan fiction on the January 6th Twitter account.

Read the whole story at redstate.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker