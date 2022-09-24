Silvio Berlusconi Meets With Vladimir Putin Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has courted controversy on the eve of the Italian elections by saying that Russian president Vladimir Putin was “pushed” into war with Ukraine.

“Putin was pushed by the Russian population, by his party and by his ministers to invent this special operation,” the three-time Italian premier claimed on Italian television, in comments quoted by the BBC.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv in a week, replace the Zelensky government with decent people and a week later come back,” he claimed — an implied criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky which may prove to be the most controversial part of his statement.

“Instead they found an unexpected resistance, which was then fed by arms of all kinds from the West,” he added. EU High Representative Warns Bloc Running Out of Arms and Ammo After Ukraine Giveaways https://t.co/JK74wVuu8h — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 5, 2022 The colourful 85-year-old is the most junior member, at least in terms of likely vote share, of a right-populist coalition comprised of his Forza Italia party, Matteo Salvini’s League (Lega), and Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy. This coalition is the pollsters’ favourite to win the Italian election […]