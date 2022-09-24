Silvio Berlusconi Meets With Vladimir Putin Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has courted controversy on the eve of the Italian elections by saying that Russian president Vladimir Putin was “pushed” into war with Ukraine.
“Putin was pushed by the Russian population, by his party and by his ministers to invent this special operation,” the three-time Italian premier claimed on Italian television, in comments quoted by the BBC.
“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv in a week, replace the Zelensky government with decent people and a week later come back,” he claimed — an implied criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky which may prove to be the most controversial part of his statement.
“Instead they found an unexpected resistance, which was then fed by arms of all kinds from the West,” he added. EU High Representative Warns Bloc Running Out of Arms and Ammo After Ukraine Giveaways https://t.co/JK74wVuu8h — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 5, 2022 The colourful 85-year-old is the most junior member, at least in terms of likely vote share, of a right-populist coalition comprised of his Forza Italia party, Matteo Salvini’s League (Lega), and Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy. This coalition is the pollsters’ favourite to win the Italian election […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.