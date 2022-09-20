Illegal aliens may not work in the United States. That means they can’t pay taxes, either. Our law enforcement agencies are supposed to be the ones making sure such illicit activity is stopped and if it does happen, they’re the ones to start the process of punishing the lawbreakers.

Somewhere along the lines, woke Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, Texas, lost his law enforcement guiding light to the point that he’s going on CNN and calling for businesses to commit crimes. He’s so brazen that he’s saying American citizens who need jobs should compete against illegal aliens who have stolen our sovereignty just as long as they’re not terrorists or violent criminals.

What is his justification? Long wait lines at restaurants. No, seriously. Watch:

Bexar Co Sheriff is tired of long waits for tables, so he urges restaurants in San Antonio to hire the 2 million+ illegal aliens who have crossed during the Biden Border Crisis. If restaurants took the Sheriff's advice, they'd be violating federal law.

pic.twitter.com/jasResY1Ji — DeSantis War Room 🐳 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 20, 2022

It’s no accident that this sheriff is on CNN. He’s trying to make a name for himself by “investigating” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his move to fly illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard. Never mind that being in Texas, the sheriff runs into unambiguous jurisdictional challenges, but this is CNN so they’ll listen to anyone willing to speak out against DeSantis.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

For those who didn’t catch the implication, this is an obvious political move by someone who wants to enter the national spotlight, someone who will almost certainly run for higher political office in the near future.

As is often the case, this leftist is unabashed in his inherent racism. Notice that he didn’t call on white collar businesses or even his own sheriff’s department to hire illegal aliens. He’s calling on restaurants who need dishwashers. This is peak wokeness.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker