By publicly announcing that an attack on Tel Aviv and Haifa is being planned, Heydari gives Israel a reason to claim “the right of self-defense” or “preventive war” if and when it decides to take military action against the Islamic Republic.

He says that Arash-2 is capable of covering the estimated 1,100 kilometers distance between a launching pad close to the Iran-Iraq border and Tel Aviv in 90 minutes, long enough for Israel’s anti-missile defense network “the Iron Dome” to destroy it over Syria or Lebanon.

Did part of the Khomeinist establishment write the Heydari puppet-show script to derail President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo Donald Trump’s policy on Iran? Is the same faction not aware of the fact that there is and will not be Iranian popular support for any war based on purely ideological grounds?

Or is the beating of war drums a ploy to divert attention from the regime’s economic, diplomatic and social failures?

Do the two generals think they can provoke a major war in the Middle East without any reaction from other nations whose security would be affected by a regional war?

The far more important question is whether […]