“Can you imagine in 10 years when we are sitting here we have an implant in our brains and I can immediately feel, because you all will have implants… and we measure your brainwaves.”
~ Klaus Schwab pic.twitter.com/0mydWg6fqw
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 16, 2022
A recently resurfaced video taken at the World Economic Forum shows director Klaus Schwab boasting that, within 10 years, the people of the world will be wearing “brain implants” so that the globalist WEF can “measure your brain waves” and read your thoughts.
The disturbing brain implant fantasy laid out by WEF director Klaus Schwab, the mega-rich heir of a leading Third Reich industrialist, was recorded during a 2017 World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, and has only recently re-entered the public eye. Its resurfacing comes on the heels of several other disturbing video clips and statements in which Schwab and his World Economic Forum members have openly expressed their desire to wipe out at least 94% of the world’s population, block out the sun with “space bubbles,” and “capture” powerful positions in governments worldwide.
During his 2017 talk on forcing “implants” into the brains of humans and tracking their every thought, Schwab was joined on-stage by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, a key player in the big tech transhumanist scene.
Transhumanist artificial intelligence, “touches every single one of [Google’s] main projects, ranging from search to photos to ads,” Brin said on stage, alongside Schwab, adding that WEF-approved tech tyranny touches
[…]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals