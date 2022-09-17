“Can you imagine in 10 years when we are sitting here we have an implant in our brains and I can immediately feel, because you all will have implants… and we measure your brainwaves.”

A recently resurfaced video taken at the World Economic Forum shows director Klaus Schwab boasting that, within 10 years, the people of the world will be wearing “brain implants” so that the globalist WEF can “measure your brain waves” and read your thoughts.

The disturbing brain implant fantasy laid out by WEF director Klaus Schwab, the mega-rich heir of a leading Third Reich industrialist, was recorded during a 2017 World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, and has only recently re-entered the public eye. Its resurfacing comes on the heels of several other disturbing video clips and statements in which Schwab and his World Economic Forum members have openly expressed their desire to wipe out at least 94% of the world’s population, block out the sun with “space bubbles,” and “capture” powerful positions in governments worldwide.

During his 2017 talk on forcing “implants” into the brains of humans and tracking their every thought, Schwab was joined on-stage by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, a key player in the big tech transhumanist scene.

Transhumanist artificial intelligence, “touches every single one of [Google’s] main projects, ranging from search to photos to ads,” Brin said on stage, alongside Schwab, adding that WEF-approved tech tyranny touches

[…]