California Governor Gavin Newsom is the ultimate political “homer.” He has had a successful career of winning elections but failed miserably at governing. His wins have generally been extremely easy as he uses his good looks and familial power to win as a progressive Democrat in far-left San Francisco, then in the woke state itself.

What he has never been good at in his career is debating. He usually does okay unless he gets rattled. He’s easily flustered and has demonstrated an inability to recover during contentious interviews or debates when anything goes off script. This is why it would be amazing to see him go head-to-head against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his conservative nemesis on the opposite coast.

After DeSantis made a comment about Newsom’s hair gel, the guy who had to face a runoff election in his own progressive state thought it was a good idea to challenge the extremely popular Republican governor to a debate.

I’d pay to see it.

According to Fox News:

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is challenging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day,” Newsom tweeted on Friday.

Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN https://t.co/vTJHQxfArW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022

Both Governors are likely to be reelected in their states — DeSantis because he’s popular and Newsom because California Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Both are also being eyed as potential contenders for their parties’ nomination for president in 2024. Could this be a prelude to a future debate on the big stage?

With both Governors seeking national attention, could this proposed debate really happen? Newsom is willing and has thrown down the gauntlet. Can DeSantis refuse to accept the challenge and still maintain his current status?