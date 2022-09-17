Attorneys have filed three lawsuits against hospitals for forcing the use of Remdesivir and respirators to treat people for Covid-19, oftentimes against the wishes of the patients and their families. They claim that doctors, hospitals, and even states were given ample incentive by the federal government to use the ineffective and dangerous protocols instead of treatments that were more effective but less profitable.

It was a blockbuster interview all the way through, but there was one comment in particular that should chill Americans to the bone. As the attorneys claim in their lawsuits, the unvaxxed were primarily targeted.

According to Infowars, attorneys Michael Hamilton and Dan Watkins joined The Alex Jones Show to break down their fight against medical tyranny and the deadly Covid protocols, such as the Remdesivir and respirator campaign.

“If there’s any group that was targeted, it’s the unvaxxed,” Watkins said. “As soon as they know you’re unvaxxed, you are immediately moved into this protocol and your care is put down on the backburner and no one pays attention to you until you’re done.”

Jones was shocked. “Wow, so that’s bioethical eugenics targeting.”

Watch: