hillary clinton rbg Hillary Clinton responded to the controversy over shuttling illegal immigrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard and Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence.

“I think, Joe, you have laid out the craziness of the time in which we’re living where some politicians would rather not only have an issue but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking, as you said,” Clinton said during her appearance on MSNBC. Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move of flying dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard ‘litteraly human trafficking’. pic.twitter.com/aIkigkpK8y — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 16, 2022 She went on to make a comment about Spanish-speaking school kids.

“So many other Americans — I happen to believe still the majority of Americans — are good-hearted and generous and when people end up on their doorstep in need, they’re going to respond,” she said. “They’ll feed them and house them and the kids in the AP Spanish class will be let out of high school so they can go and translate.”

Her comments come amid ongoing controversy over bussing migrants. Recent polling shows the majority of Americans support bussing illegal immigrants north. […]