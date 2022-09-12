In an interview with RAIR Foundation USA, one of the co-founders of Freedom Fighters Canada explains how she knew from the beginning that the covid scare was not what it was purported to be.
Bethan Nodwell, a nurse who formerly worked in a small hospital in rural Quebec, just a short drive from Ottawa, recounts the confusing early days of the pandemic. “Everything kept on changing,” she says. “It came in hard and furious. And when Trump suggested that hydroxychloroquine might work, there was immediate resistance. ‘No, it’s dangerous,’ we were told.” However, Nodwell knew hydroxychloroquine is used widely to treat lupus, arthritis, and other immune-compromised conditions. “We’ve given it to millions of children in Africa and India,” she says, noting its safety record. But her colleagues were unwilling to try. “It was all about waiting for the vaccine,” she recalls. “I could see that there was only one road, one solution. It was a vaccine-only exit.”
This raised red flags for Nodwell. “I found that odd as usually; we’d be using anything we could for therapeutics, for preventative, anything for post-infection.”
Nodwell quickly found that opinion turned against her. Called irresponsible and reckless, she declined to participate in phase three of
