Last week, FOX News featured a guest interview from August that should have gone viral worldwide. In it, Mike Davis, president of the Article Three Project and a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, destroyed the Biden Administration’s narrative and took down the DOJ and FBI while vindicating former President Trump.
He also made the recent public relations rounds of former Attorney General Bill Barr look like nothing more than vindictive ramblings of a partisan (RINO) hack.
FOX News host Sean Duffy asked Mr. Davis for his take on former President Trump and the special master affair.
Sean Davis:
“So the Biden Justice Department and the FBI have a pretty bad track record as it relates to President Trump. We’ve seen that they have weaponized… they have politicized law enforcement repeatedly to get Trump. This is…this was an unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on a former president. The whole legal basis for the raid has been blown apart. They went after Trump.
“They said he may have violated the Espionage Act. That’s not even possible. As the commander-in-chief, he can declassify anything he wants. They say he may have stolen or misused government property under the Presidential Records Act and other statutes. That’s just not possible.
“An Obama judge’s 2012 decision that former presidents can take personal records with them when they leave office. So there go the obstruction allegations. It’s legally impossible to obstruct noncrimes like they’re trying to investigate here. There’s a track record of lying in this case. They leaked out that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not personally approve of this raid. That’s a lie.
“They leaked out that Trump had nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago. That’s a lie. They leaked out that President Biden in the Biden White House did not do not have a heads up about this raid. That’s a lie. President Biden had to waive President Trump’s executive privilege in order to pave the way for this raid. I think Judge Cannon understands that…also…Attorney General Merrick Garland said he deliberated for weeks to make this decision.
“Well, okay. So Trump had these documents for 18 months. The attorney general had to deliberate for weeks, and they waited three days after they got a warrant from this biased magistrate, Judge Bruce Reinhart, who just recused in Trump’s civil lawsuit eight weeks ago. Somehow his bias went away. Why did they wait so long if Trump had such damning records down there? Why did they wait to get these documents?”
Sean Duffy:
“That’s a really good point. But, you know, Mike, here’s what a CNN counterterrorism analyst said about the DNI leading a damage assessment on the Trump documents. Watch.”
Sean Duffy then played a CNN News interview of a Director of National Intelligence (DNI) member, who serves as the head of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
“This is a curious one because typically, if you’re going to do a damage assessment, you know that something bad has already happened. And I don’t mean somebody’s storing documents improperly. I mean, for example, a spy giving away documents to the Russians.”
Sean Duffy:
“Mike, what do you think about the phrase damage assessment being used here?”
Mike Davis:
“They are covering their tracks here because they know that President Trump declassified and took his personal copy of the Crossfire Hurricane records, Russian Collusion records. and those are damning for Biden, Obama, Hillary, Clapper, Susan Rice, the FBI, the intel community… And that’s what has terrified them, and that’s what has precipitated this home raid. And it’s unprecedented. It was unnecessary and unlawful. And that’s why they did this. And this is a cleanup job.”
FOX News personality Duffy then asked, “So, Mike, what are the next steps for Team Trump? Where do they go from here?”
Davis concludes, “So they’ve, they’ve, won this preliminary motion, or it looks like the Judge (Aileen) Cannon is going to rule in their favor. I think Trump needs to file an amended Rule 41 G motion under the federal rules of criminal procedure to get back all of these, this property, all these records that were seized by the…the Biden Justice Department. And he can tee up these legal issues right now with Judge Cannon in the southern district of Florida, get this resolved by Judge Cannon and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals instead of, you know, some Trump deranged Democrat judge and the D.C. District Court and the D.C. Court of Appeals, I think that President Trump and his legal team need to go on offense.”
CONCLUSION:
Mike Davis is not the first official to bring up Crossfire Hurricane relative to this Mar-a-Lago raid, and this is not the first time we have reported on this being the real reason for this raid.
Crossfire Hurricane was the code name for the counterintelligence investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from July 31, 2016, to May 17, 2017. It investigated alleged links between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump and “whether individuals associated with (his) presidential campaign were coordinating with the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election”.
President Trump wasn’t investigated until May 2017, when he fired then FBI director James Comey. While the official narrative was his firing of Comey raised suspicions of obstruction of justice, which triggered the Mueller investigation, it should have been viewed for what it was, retribution. In truth, James Comey should have been fired the first day President Trump took office for letting Secretary of State Hillary Clinton off the hook for her destruction of evidence in the wake of a Congressional subpoena related to the Benghazi fiasco.
Police officers investigating crimes look for the alleged perpetrator to tell just one lie or offer one contradiction. After that, they pressure the person into interrogation until their whole web of lies unraveled. This past week former Attorney General Bill Barr told a whopper:
“People say this (the raid of a former president) was unprecedented. Well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, OK?”
Barr was either asleep or out of the country in 2016 when Barack Obama left the White House and trucked loads of papers to the airport to be flown by a military cargo plane to Chicago.
The Democrats sabotaged themselves in the Midterm 2022 Election with this Mar-a-Lago raid. Now, people want to know more about Crossfire Hurricane than anything to come out of any Dem candidate’s mouth on the campaign trail. Well done, Brandon!
