On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Fox News host discussed the rape and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee. The story has shocked much of the nation, but as Carlson noted, far too many were NOT shocked by it.
Leftists on social media went so far as to victim-blame Fletcher, wondering why she didn’t know “the rules” about jogging at that hour in a city like Memphis. Some of the comments were disgusting on their face, but they also betrayed a deeper problem we’re facing as a nation. Law and order have been replaced in many areas of the country with these so-called “rules” that mean American citizens should expect violence.
It’s the normalization of criminal dysfunction as the prevailing, unspoken law of the land. And as Carlson emphatically said, it must be stopped immediately before everywhere is Memphis.
Watch the whole thing.
“Our entire country will be Memphis if we don’t put a stop to this insanity right now with as much force as is required,” he said.
Watch it all the way through to the end. He’s absolutely right. But even as crime turns once-safe cities into playgrounds for violent degenerates, Democrats continue to promote the very “equity” that rewards evil and punishes good. They reward failure and punish success.
They blame victims while defending the guilty.
This isn’t just about crime. It’s about the degradation of every facet of American life. We are being pushed down the Cultural Marxist road of viewing outcomes as necessary to equalize rather than opportunities and rights. This is the most dangerous trend our nation has seen in modern history because there is no possible end to this other than societal collapse if it isn’t reversed immediately.
