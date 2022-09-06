AP Photo/Gerald Herbert It sounds like a bad horror movie script from the 1960s, but it isn’t.

The Epoch Times is reporting that embalmers from around the nation are speaking out about strange blood clots they have been finding in the bodies of the deceased since around 2020 or 2021. BOMBSHELL REPORT: Embalmers handling DEAD BODIES Have Been Recently Finding Numerous LONG, FIBROUS AND RUBBERY CLOTS That Lack Post-Mortem Characteristics of normal corpses… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 5, 2022 The clots are said to be white, fibrous, and rubbery and can be the size of a grain of sand or as long as a human leg. They can be as thick as a pinky finger. One embalmer claimed they can be “nearly the strength of steel.” Embalmers across the nation are contending that these clots are not normal. FACT-O-RAMA! Embalming is the process of preserving a body with chemicals for viewing at a funeral, including draining the body of blood. Some bodies have so many clots that the embalmers are forced to drain blood from several points instead of just one. The embalming process takes roughly two hours but can take four hours if the bodies have a […]