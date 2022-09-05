A nonprofit that advocates against sexual exploitation praised Instagram’s reported decision to suspend Pornhub, citing the move as proof that the social media company acknowledges the severity of the accusations against the MindGeek-owned platform.
As the National Center on Sexual Exploitation reported on Saturday, the Meta-owned platform removed the Pornhub account followed by over 13 million with over 6,200 posts. While the account didn’t share pornographic content, it promoted pornography and encouraged users to become pornography performers.
“Instagram was right to remove Pornhub from its platform for violating its community standards given the increasing reports of Pornhub hosting child sexual abuse material, sex trafficking, filmed rape, and non-consensual videos and images,” NCOSE CEO Dawn Hawkins said in a statement.
“Instagram served as a distribution partner with this criminal enterprise, helping to push millions to their website, including children. We are grateful that Instagram has heard the voices of sexual abuse survivors who have been personally harmed by Pornhub’s insatiable appetite for profit,” she continued.
The NCOSE CEO stated that Pornhub had a blue verification check despite encouraging children to pursue a career in the pornographic industry and ongoing accusations of illegal activity.
