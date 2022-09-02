AP Photo/Ron Harris I must admit that I’m still trying to wrap my head around Biden’s primetime speech on Thursday evening. Who thought this was a good idea?
Biden’s message was bad enough—his political opponents are fascists, and if you don’t support him and the Democrats, you’re a fascist, too—but the staging felt like something from 1933 Germany, and the ominous red lighting in the background didn’t help.
The optics were so bad that even some at CNN were alarmed by the spectacle.
The use of the Marines behind Biden for such a blatantly political speech was criticized by the network’s chief national affairs correspondent, Jeff Zeleny.
“There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description,” Zeleny tweeted . “But doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions.”
CNN’s Brianna Keilar agreed, saying it “flies in the face” of the notion that the American military is “supposed to be apolitical.”“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical,” Keilar tweeted . “Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face […]
