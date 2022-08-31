FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

The theory of immunization has been thoroughly debunked for the new COVID mRNA vaccines. The process of bypassing the innate immune system with lipid nano-particles and the subsequent encoding and transcribing of spike proteins has proven to be toxic, inflammatory, damaging to the blood and destructive to the overall function of the cardiovascular system and the immune system.

Two medical studies, one from Italy and one from Germany, show that COVID vaccines cause extensive blood damage in humans. This blood damage is the common underlying factor behind the excesses in adverse events following COVID vaccination and is the foreboding biomarker behind all the new cases of heart inflammation, blood clotting, immune deficiency and cancer. The physiological damage caused by these experimental vaccines far outweighs the damage caused by traditional biologics.

Italian study documents extensive “packing and stacking” of red blood cells, the type of damage that precedes circulatory disorders

In the Italian study, Dark-Field Microscopic Analysis on the Blood of 1,006 Symptomatic Persons After Anti-COVID mRNA Injections from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, researchers found cardiovascular damage to almost every vaccinated subject. The researchers used dark-field optical microscopy to analyze peripheral blood drop samples taken from 1,006 symptomatic subjects after they were injected with either Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines.

After one month from time of inoculation, approximately 94 percent of the subjects’ blood samples showed aggregation of erythrocytes. Also present were various particles of unknown origin. The slides show visible packing and stacking of red blood cells, the type of damage that precedes circulatory disorders. The slides show the formation of “gigantic conglomerate foreign structures” which did not appear before vaccination.

The changes occurred explicitly after vaccination due to the fact that blood samples taken beforehand were of normal hematological distribution. The researchers warned that the blood samples taken from the vaccinated subjects mimic the blood of patients who typically have blood circulation disorders and/or oncological disease. The researchers warned that these changes do not typically occur after inoculation with traditional biologics.

“In our collective experience, and in our shared professional opinion, the large quantity of particles in the blood of mRNA injection recipients is incompatible with normal blood flow especially at the level of the capillaries,” the researchers concluded. “With the hematological pictures we have presented here it is reasonable to expect reactivation of oncological disease along with blood circulation disorders.”

German study documents extensive blood damage in vaccinated persons, including the formation of metallic elements

In the German study, German Researchers Examine Covid “Vaccines” and Vaccinated People’s Blood and Say Stop Vaccinations, the researchers found marked changes in blood samples taken from vaccinated subjects. The vaccine damage was more prolific in cases where the envelope of the lipid nano-particles retained greater stability. When the envelope remains most stable, it allows a greater amount of mRNA to penetrate cells in the body, as the technology is intended to do. If the envelope fails to protect the mRNA before penetrating the cells, the entire process of spike protein transcription can be mitigated or thwarted altogether. If the lipid nano-particles degrade, the vaccine fails to achieve its desired goal, and that actually means it won’t convey as much damage to the blood.

The researchers also found that the blood samples of the vaccinated contained complex structures found in the vaccines themselves. The researchers used artificial intelligence to distinguish major differences between the blood of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. They found the following metals in vaccinated blood:

Alkali metals caesium (Cs) and potassium (K)

Alkaline earth metals calcium (Ca) and barium (Ba)

Transition metals cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), and titanium (Ti)

Rare earth metals cerium (Ce) and gadolinium (Gd)

Mining group/metal aluminum (Al)

Carbon group silicon (Si)

Oxygen group sulphur (S)

Due to the introduction of these elements, the vaccinated experience long term changes in the composition of their blood, including crystalline formations. The researchers “frequently observed an unusually rapid disintegration of the different types of cells in the vaccinated blood.”

“In order to avert a direct and imminent danger to human life and public safety, we ask that the Covid-19 vaccination programmes be discontinued immediately,” wrote the Working Group for Covid Vaccine Analysis. This group includes more than 60 doctors, physicians, pharmacists, scientists, mathematicians, alternative health practitioners, lawyers and journalists.

