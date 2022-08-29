FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Throughout the month of August, real Conservatives have enjoyed several major victories in Republican Primary elections, as well as several other elections. Of course Liz Cheney’s resounding defeat is among the biggest victories for those on the Right. Despite claiming to be the glittering bastion of the “Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Cheney proved herself to be the ultimate GOP “Establishment” turncoat. So ridding the political landscape of her treachery was a great gain for real Conservatives, and for America.
Other contests, though not nearly so dramatic, may ultimately prove to be even more consequential. In particular, Conservatives enjoyed many victories in school board races across the land. The most notable of these was Miami-Dade County Florida, which is the biggest school district in the Sunshine State. There, Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso, both strong Conservatives who had the support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, tipped the scales in favor of the Right. Look to see a total sea change across that district, particularly in regards to “critical race theory” and other leftist cultural poisoning that has been spreading through government schools under the guise of “education.”
More good news is coming, with several races still undecided until runoff elections are held. But the trend is definitely positive, and away from the left. If it holds, American schools may once again be returned to being places where actual education can take place on worthy topics such as math, science, and history. Clearly, that needs to happen if the Nation is to be rescued from its present careening course into moral/social oblivion.
The greatest looming risk to Conservatives at this point is that they might repeat past mistakes when, in the aftermath of huge political victories, they somehow managed to “drop the ball” and lose all of the ground they had gained. The bad and the good news here though, is that the ball was and is entirely in their court. If they once again rest on their laurels, with no specific plan as to how to not only maximize their recent gains but also keep advancing their cause, it will not be on account of the left, but their own ineptitude or cowardice. Yet that also means that with a proper plan, the victories can continue.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
For starters, those Conservative organizations and candidates who have achieved success must not, under any circumstances, allow the Republican Party “Establishment” to hijack their efforts, as has happened too many times in the past. Nor should they defer to the “political experts” who only know how to “play the game” to their own personal benefit, and not to the betterment of the cause. That is how too many at the upper levels of the GOP operate, and the results are never good for Conservatives at the Grassroots.
Consider the whole concept of introducing “controversial” measures and holding votes on them. Note to Conservatives: Do not be afraid to hold votes, even in venues where leftists still dominate. It’s not about the “egos.” It’s about identifying those who push leftist depravity, and targeting them for removal in the next election. According to the Republican “Establishment,” a lost vote represents a defeat, and the greatest of “humiliation” to those in the minority. So standard operating procedure is to never hold a vote unless leaders believe they have the numbers to assure success. On that basis, the GOP too often ducks and runs from the critical issues of the day.
While the Party “Insiders” may recoil at the prospect of receiving a black eye in the wake of a failed measure, only in that manner can the real sentiments and allegiances of voting members be determined. And if a worthy initiative loses, the public is then made fully aware of which members need to be replaced. Again, it is not about the legislative or school board as an association or “club,” but a matter of how to advance the interests of the public and effectively address their concerns.
Nor should Conservatives (again majority status notwithstanding) fear a “divisive” or “rancorous” debate with their political opponents, even if that means being castigated on the nightly Fake News. To the horror of the leftist political/media Establishment, Americans are increasingly wise to their duplicity. And efforts to marginalize and isolate fearless Conservative political players and their issues of importance can totally backfire on the leftist propagandists, but only if those on the right remain steadfast.
Leftists will always demand a voice that exceeds their numbers when they are in the minority, in the name of “fairness” or some such platitude. But if the tables are turned, they invariably rule with an iron fist. So here again, the goal of a Conservative minority needs to be to spotlight their actual agenda, for the public to see and understand. Impassioned and immovable advocacy by Conservatives who refuse to “moderate” in the face of opposition energizes the grassroots, particularly in light of so much lunacy and venom from the left.
A great example of how Conservatives can make their concerns known, and begin to actually turn back the evil leftist tide, is the unflappable North Carolina “Education First Alliance.” Against enormous odds, they are truly leading the way on educational reform. This makes them a target of attacks from both overt leftist Democrats, and their RINO lackeys. Education First Alliance strongly encourages parents to attend local school board meetings and make their sentiments known. Consequently, leftist school boards increasingly feel the heat of accountability that they have formerly escaped.
It is likely that this organization was specifically the cause of leftist AG Merrick Garland’s despicable attempt to classify parents at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” Yet rather than apologizing or abandoning their efforts, Education First Alliance and other kindred organizations doubled down, and identified those school board members and activist groups who had lobbied Garland to trample on their First Amendment rights. Consequently, the Department of “Justice” backed off.
Although Garland’s attempt to intimidate concerned parents (which he undoubtedly perpetrated under order from “higher ups”) was appalling, it revealed the inherent vulnerability of the leftists at the top. Of course they claim to be “legitimately” in power. But their actions are those of a paranoid and fragile coalition which fears being exposed as a gaggle of frauds and interlopers. And that, more than anything else, is why we must continue this fight!
Bio
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn