Jet2 Plane (Source: Getty Images) On Tuesday, a pilot reportedly “fainted” at 30,000 feet, prompting the plane to make an emergency landing in Greece, according to reports.
A Jet2 flight from Birmingham, England to Antalya, Turkey, made an emergency landing in Greece due to what the airline called a “medical emergency,” according to Birmingham Live .
“One fuming passenger claimed the ordeal had delayed the start of their holiday by eight hours. They said their family of four was given a €15 euro voucher each which covered a “basic meal,” the outlet reported. According to passengers, Jet2 does not compensate for delays due to medical emergencies.
The flight was rerouted as a “precautionary measure,” according to a representative from Jet2.
“Flight LS1239 from Birmingham to Antalya diverted to Thessaloniki Airport as a precautionary measure on Tuesday (August 23) due to one of the pilots feeling unwell. A replacement crew were flown to Thessaloniki so that we could get customers on their way to Antalya that same evening,” Jet2 spokesperson said.“We communicated this to our customers […]
