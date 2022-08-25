Have you ever heard of Larry Fink? No? Well, it’s high time that you get to know him and his evil ways as he is a law unto himself, dictating policy to the White House, Fortune 500 Companies, and the energy sector in order to help usher in a new leftist world order.

He’s one of the masterminds pushing ESG, or ‘Environmental, Social, and Governance,’ a scheme that is similar to Red China’s social credit system whereby companies are assigned a score based on how much they adhere to a list of Fink’s (and his investment management company BlackRock’s) woke goals and values. The ultimate goal is to “transform American society” into a progressive fantasyland that drives up the prices of everything, from gasoline, to electricity, to groceries, while lining Fink’s and his cohorts’ collective pockets.

Fink likes to pontificate, and wallow in smug moral superiority, while beaming as others defer to him as “architect of woke capitalism,” according to a report sponsored by Consumers’ Research and published by Breitbart. However, he, along with others in the financial services industry, have been called out as weaponizing pension funds through ESG in order to make radical changes to people’s money, something that […]