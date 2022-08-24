Republican Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) has warned Dr. Anthony Fauci that retirement won’t shield him from congressional investigations, noting that he will “be spending a lot of time in front” of Congress after he leaves federal service.

Sen. Kennedy issued the warning during an appearance on Fox News’s “Hannity” on Monday.

As Slay News reported , Fauci announced earlier on Monday that he plans to retire from his roles in the federal government in December, shortly before the next Congress begins on January 3.

Republicans have been warning that they intend to investigate Fauci after taking control of the House and Senate, which is expected after the November midterms.

Kennedy told host Sean Hannity that unless Fauci was going to a foreign country, he should expect to be subpoenaed by a Republican-led chamber of Congress.

“Two points, Sean. Number one – as I think I have told you before, I don’t hate anyone,” he said.“That includes Dr. Fauci.“He has decided to retire in December, and I wish him well.“However, this is my second point: Unless you do your research on Twitter, you know that the American people have many, many questions about how Dr. Fauci, other public health officials, and our government handled the […]