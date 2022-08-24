FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

Medical science in America today is more like political science. Instead of letting facts or data-backed assumptions define policies, we’re seeing the real science ignored in favor of political agendas. Two striking examples of this are driving very different sets of poor decisions that ignore the science in favor of radical leftist ideologies.

The first is one we’ve talked about many times in recent months. Science tells us the Covid-19 injections are neither safe nor effective, but “scientists” like Anthony Fauci pretend like the data is irrelevant. The second is the idea that guns are the problem and gun control is the solution. We see very clear correlations between SSRI-use and “mass shooters” popping up across America. Why is the science being ignored?

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I concluded by talking about the article below from Natural News writer S.D. Wells.

Here’s S.D.’s article…

Prescription-drug-induced MASS SHOOTINGS and the ‘elephant in the room’

A mass shooting, according to the FBI, happens when four or more humans are killed during a single incident, not including the shooter. Nearly every single mass shooting incident has two things in common: The shooter is taking psychotropic SSRI medications, and the Democrats immediately blame the guns used instead of the prescription drugs. SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) cause and exacerbate feelings of suicide and homicide for patients who take them, but the Democrats and the mass media NEVER speak a word about them, because those politicians and (fake news) media outlets are funded by Big Pharma (as well as the SSRI drugs and their advertisements).

Deadly combination: Gun-free zones, SSRIs, and violent video games propagate nearly all mass shootings

The majority of these mass murderers are usually deranged cowards who are not mentally stable and who choose gun-free zones to commit these horrendous acts, where they think they won’t get shot themselves. Most of these “active shooters” are young males, either teenagers or young adults, who play violent video games and take mind-altering drugs for depression, anxiety, or ADHD.

If the Democrats were right about gun control, and the guns being the core reason for the mass shootings taking place, then we would all have to take a close look at the makes and models of most cars and trucks involved in drunk driving accidents that cause mass casualties, and start banning the manufacture and sales of those, like SUVs and tractor trailers.

We would also need to consider what vaccines are causing mass casualties and ban those, because if the rationale is based on the tools and devices used to murder mass numbers of innocent humans, then the COVID “clot shot” jabs certainly need to be the priority.

Mistreatment of mental illness the #1 cause of all mass shootings in USA

Mental illness, behavioral problems, anxiety, and depression are almost always treated with dangerous, experimental drugs that exacerbate feelings about suicide and homicide. That’s the uncomfortable truth the mass media and the gun-grabbing Democrats never try to address, because it counters their narrative and their “end goal.”

Plus, the mass media and Democrats NEVER mention all the near-shootings and active shooters who were shot and/or killed by law-abiding citizens, including off-duty police, with legally registered, legally carry firearms which prevent and have already prevented mass casualties.

Kids, teens, and young adults with mental illnesses, anxiety, and depression should be counseled properly and not drugged up with experimental concoctions that literally make them violent and crazy. We need prescription drug control, not gun control. Guns don’t shoot people, it’s young males on psychotropic drugs that shoot people.

In fact, depression rarely results in violence, without the prescription SSRIs as a factor. So while there are all these “active shooters” in movie theatres, on college campuses, and in school classrooms, the real “elephant in the room” is the drugs they’re on. So let’s take an inside look at THAT, instead of the weapons they’re wielding, because let’s face it, the government that’s run by Big Pharma is an enemy to the state where the citizens need automatic weapons to protect the Republic for which we stand.

Dial it back to 1987 and Prozac, the first mass-shooter SSRI prescription drug made for ENHANCING depression and anxiety

Does the name Joseph Wesbecker ring a bell? He was on Eli Lilly’s Prozac, which had just been put to market 2 years earlier, in 1987, and he shot 20 coworkers, killing 9 of them. He had only been taking Prozac for ONE MONTH. In thirty days he became an aggressive, homicidal maniac super-charged to kill people thanks to his newly prescribed medication. His gun didn’t drive him insane, the drugs did.

For the following two decades, SSRI use skyrocketed in the US by 500 percent, and it wasn’t because young male adults were finding stockpiles of automatic weapons lying around everywhere in gun-free zones in America.

How can America ignore the elephant in the room, for nearly every mass shooting that’s taken place over the past 35 years? Meanwhile, Big Pharma continues to run advertising on every major network about how you or your teenager should “ask your doctor” about the latest, greatest prescription drug for creating mass shooters, who often kill themselves after killing people in a classroom, theater, or office

Antidepressant drugs that cause psychiatric disturbances account for one-third of all cases of violence against others. Black box warnings on the drugs, even admit they are the culprit of many cases of suicide and homicide that occur while “intoxicated” as directed by the doctor. Even smoking cessation drugs Chantix and Zyban cause these horrific side effects. Go figure.

Let’s ask Congress to write some prescription drug control legislation instead of focusing on the guns after all these mass shootings where the shooter is doped up on psychotropic freak drugs. Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news about mass shootings linked to prescription drugs (SSRI’s), and the influence of violent video games, that’s all been censored from the rest of the media as you read this.

