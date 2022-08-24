FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Republican activists announced a stunning victory last night in Florida where a group of concerned citizens joined forces and flipped five school boards from liberal to conservative including Miami Dade County.
Greg Price of XStrategies, said: “School boards in Miami Dade, Duval, Sarasota, Martin, and Clay Counties have all flipped from majority liberal to majority conservative tonight! Great work by @1776ProjectPac, @RyanGirdusky, @AidenBuzzetti and Governor DeSantis!”
1776 Project Pac, a PAC dedicated to electing school board members committed to abolishing CRT from the public school curriculum, said: “HUGE: Both of our candidates in Miami Dade County, Florida just WON their elections, flipping the school board conservative.
“Miami Dade is now the LARGEST county in America with a conservative school board majority. Congrats to Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci.” School boards in Miami Dade, Duval, Sarasota, Martin, and Clay Counties have all flipped from majority liberal to majority conservative tonight! Great work by @1776ProjectPac , @RyanGirdusky , @AidenBuzzetti and Governor DeSantis! — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022 “We are the 1776 Project PAC and we just flipped FIVE school boards in Florida from liberal to conservative.”
Ryan James Girdusky said:
“School boards that @1776ProjectPac flipped seats and won several conservative majorities:– Bay– Brevard– Clay– […]
