FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
The announced retirement of Anthony Fauci has prompted many Republican lawmakers to claim they will still hold him accountable for the massive damage he has caused the nation and the world. The man who fancies himself as “THE SCIENCE” is a conman at best and very likely complicit in the deaths of countless people.
Call me a skeptic, but I take threats by most in the feckless GOP as nothing more than campaign promises. But there are a few who I believe truly will try to hold Fauci and others accountable if the Republican Party can retake control of the House and/or Senate following the midterm elections. One such lawmaker is Congressman Thomas Massie who laid out Fauci’s fraudulent actions in a Twitter thread:
Science didn’t evolve, Fauci ignored science. He denied the existence of natural immunity. He spoke of droplets to avoid acknowledging the size of the virus was too small to be stopped by the filters of loose fitting cloth masks.
The vaccine trials were designed NOT to show the vaccines didn’t prevent infection or spread, but he spoke as if they did. He ignored harm caused by locking down people – delayed cancer screenings, untreated diabetes, un-filled prescriptions, mental health (suicides), etc.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
The vaccine trials were designed NOT to show the vaccines didn’t prevent infection or spread, but he spoke as if they did.
He ignored harm caused by locking down people – delayed cancer screenings, untreated diabetes, un-filled prescriptions, mental health (suicides), etc.
(2/4)
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 23, 2022
He ignored and still ignores all side effects of the novel mRNA vaccines. The policies he advanced never properly acknowledged that the elderly had exponentially more risk than children. He cared not about the stunted social and educational development of children.
He downplayed early treatments and promoted late stage expensive pharmaceuticals while ignoring their side effects. Fauci isn’t science, he’s a snake oil salesman trying to quietly ride his wagon out of town before the people hold him accountable for his fraud.
He downplayed early treatments and promoted late stage expensive pharmaceuticals while ignoring their side effects.
Fauci isn’t science, he’s a snake oil salesman trying to quietly ride his wagon out of town before the people hold him accountable for his fraud.
(4/4)
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 23, 2022
Once the midterms are over, there will be a quick shift by Republican lawmakers who will suddenly forget who Anthony Fauci was or what he did. It will no longer be politically expedient for them to go after him so most will drop him like a hot potato. But as President Trump learned in 2017 and beyond when he was advised to not go after Hillary Clinton, obeying political expedience is often a mistake.
Had he gone after Clinton as he promised throughout the campaign, including his famous line during a debate when he told he she would be in jail, Russiagate could have been exposed early as the fraud that it was.
We need Congress to do its job as oversight for executive departments, and that includes holding bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci accountable, retired or not. Will a GOP majority heed Thomas Massie’s call or will they wimp out as usual?
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn