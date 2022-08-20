FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
It’s no secret that we don’t like Liz Cheney. We didn’t like her when she voted to impeach Donald Trump. We didn’t like her when she was asked by her good friend Nancy Pelosi to participate in the January 6 witch hunt. And we definitely didn’t like that she used her position on the J6 Committee as a personal attack platform against President Trump and his supporters.
Perhaps more than anyone else in DC, including Democrats, Liz Cheney has the most severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome possible.
Now that she has lost her seat in arguably the most humiliating primary loss in U.S. history, she appears to be poised to spend her final days on Capitol Hill demonstrating just how bitter she can be. We knew she would be upset, but she’s attacking everyone and their dog in the Republican Party now, including the voters who refused to embrace her anti-American Neo-Conservatism.
According to Fox News:
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called “large portions” of the Republican Party “very sick” in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office. Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the party.
“It says that clearly [Trump’s] hold is very strong among some portions of the Republican Party. My state of Wyoming is not necessarily a representative sample of the party,” Cheney said.
Wyoming is one of the reddest states in the union.
Cheney continued, “I think it says a couple of things. I think it says people continue to believe the lie. They continue to believe what he’s saying, which is dangerous.”
What is she really saying here? She’s running for president in 2024. Of that I have zero doubt. But she’s clearly unpopular among Wyoming Republicans so she’s testing the waters to see if her national audience of more moderate Republicans are willing to go along with the notion that the America First wing of the party is a problem. If she can get enough people to agree with her that Trump supporters are “very sick,” then maybe she can squeeze out a victory!
In other words, Liz Cheney isn’t just a NeoCon Trump-hater. She is so completely delusional that she doesn’t realize how much she’s despised by the vast majority of people in her own party. I sincerely feel sorry about her TDS-induced mental acuity challenges.
Comment about this story on our new Substack.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.