Sponsored Ad

A U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled on Friday that the Department of Justice must turn over an Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) memo that was sent to former Attorney General William Barr indicating the position that former President Donald Trump did not ‘obstruct justice’ in his response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian collusion claims.

The Justice Department’s court-ordered public release of the OLC memo would further dispel accusations that Donald Trump violated any federal laws during his political campaign or in response to the federal investigation of Russiagate.

The legal victory for public transparency in the Russiagate probe was announced on Friday by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which is party to the appeal in U.S. District Court.

“The Department of Justice must turn over Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) advice the office gave to Attorney General William Barr about whether President Trump obstructed justice, according to a lawsuit filed by CREW,” the watchdog group announced in a statement .

“During a press conference in April, Barr discussed his decision that Trump did not obstruct the Special Counsel’s investigation and noted that he consulted the OLC before reaching his […]