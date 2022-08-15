Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
Nobody can challenge the facts that Congressman Thomas Massie laid out about the Covid jabs. Not Anthony Fauci. Not Rochelle Walensky. Not even Bill Gates. And despite the massive amounts of rhetoric they spew forth on a regular basis, Massie was able to rightly challenge a year-and-a-half worth of vaxx-pushing in a single Tweet.
The COVID vaccines were a failure. They failed to prevent spread of the disease and they became an impediment to developing vaccines that would actually prevent spread. They became an excuse not to develop treatments. They have side effects that weren’t disclosed.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 14, 2022
He made five points:
- The COVID vaccines were a failure
- They failed to prevent spread of the disease
- They became an impediment to developing vaccines that would actually prevent spread
- They became an excuse not to develop treatments
- They have side effects that weren’t disclosed
Not bad for one Tweet.
