Nobody can challenge the facts that Congressman Thomas Massie laid out about the Covid jabs. Not Anthony Fauci. Not Rochelle Walensky. Not even Bill Gates. And despite the massive amounts of rhetoric they spew forth on a regular basis, Massie was able to rightly challenge a year-and-a-half worth of vaxx-pushing in a single Tweet.

The COVID vaccines were a failure. They failed to prevent spread of the disease and they became an impediment to developing vaccines that would actually prevent spread. They became an excuse not to develop treatments. They have side effects that weren’t disclosed.

He made five points:

The COVID vaccines were a failure

They failed to prevent spread of the disease

They became an impediment to developing vaccines that would actually prevent spread

They became an excuse not to develop treatments

They have side effects that weren’t disclosed

Not bad for one Tweet.

