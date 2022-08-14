The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

A Children’s Protective Services (CPS) employee was caught on camera telling a 14-year-old girl in foster care at a Harris County hotel to become a prostitute.

Houston, Texas – Keisha Bazley, a mother of nine children, handed one of her troubled teen girls over to CPS with hopes the agency would help the child get back on track.

Bazley told Fox 26 Houston that her teen daughter told her that one of the CPS workers was encouraging her to become a prostitute.

The teen daughter told the CPS worker that she wanted food and the employee told her to become a prostitute.

The 14-year-old videotaped the disturbing conversation and showed her mom.The CPS employee was terminated, according to Fox 26 Houston.Fox 26 Houston reported : Keisha Bazley has nine kids. She turned to Child Protective Services to help her with her 14-year-old daughter, who she says was running away and causing trouble at school, “My daughter told me that the worker had been telling her she should do these things, so she said she decided to video her,” Bazley said. CPS […]