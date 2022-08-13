The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

John D. Rockefeller was instrumental in reshaping American medicine to scientific medicine which sidelined holistic medicine. This started in 1910 with the Flexner Report. Before that time, naturopathic medicine — using herbs, homeopathic remedies and general nutrition from food were very popular

The Flexner Report, commissioned by Rockefeller and the Carnegie Foundation, led to a complete and radical overhaul of the medical system. It criminalized natural therapies and forced about half of all medical schools to shut down. Natural medicine practitioners were put out of business and replaced with “scientific” doctors trained in the use of petrochemical-derived drugs. This was the genesis of Fauci’s motto, “Trust the science”

To this day, the Rockefeller family owns about 50% of all drug companies, and The Rockefeller Foundation has played a central role in the global cabal’s effort to impose worldwide totalitarianism

Understanding how medicine was corrupted can help us understand current-day events better. In many ways, it’s a repeat of the basic process — identify a problem or shortcoming (whether true or fabricated), pronounce a solution, then tear down the old system and replace it with a new one

In July 2020, the Rockefeller Foundation published “Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the U.S. Food System.” According to the Foundation, the pandemic revealed problems in the food system that need to be “reset,” much in the same way that the Flexner report found problems in the medical system that needed to be fixed by changing it from the ground, up. Seeing how the Foundation promotes synthetic foods as an equitable answer, the end results on public health are bound to be the same

In a recent interview with Roman Balmakov from “Facts Matter,”1 a podcast by The Epoch Times, I discuss how American medicine was reshaped and holistic medicine sidelined by the Rockefeller and Carnegie Foundations, starting in 1910. Before that time, natural medicine — using herbs, homeopathic remedies and general nutrition from food were very popular.

I believe it’s fairly easy to see that the transition from holistic medicine, which treats the cause, to synthetic drugs that only treat symptoms, has been a driving factor behind the rise in metabolic diseases. But before I get into the history I want to share an incredible study published last month that shows 14 out 15 people in the United States are metabolically unfit. This shocking analysis was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

I am currently writing a new book, and the first chapter details how Rockefeller captured the U.S. medical system through a clever campaign that had his foundation strategically invest $150 million from 1920 to 1930 in medical schools and hospitals. While this may not sound like much today, adjusting for inflation that is between $4 and 5 billion dollars today.

This investment secured his ability to control the entire medical school curriculum. After 1910 all natural medical therapies were eliminated and replaced with teaching about drugs. Many may not realize that most drugs are derived from petrochemicals2 and oil was what Rockefeller was known for.

Understanding how medicine was corrupted in the first place can help us understand current-day events as well. In many ways, it’s a repeat of the basic process — identify a problem or shortcoming (whether true or fabricated), pronounce a solution, then tear down the old system and replace it with a new one.

The Intentional Suppression of Health

Statistics reveal 14 out of 15 American adults are metabolically unhealthy, which is a staggering realization. As I explain in the interview, I’ve spent the last 25 years educating people about the foundations of good health, and warning against that which undermine it, which includes environmental, dietary and pharmaceutical toxins.

While I’ve been disparaged as a “top misinformation spreader” about COVID, the attacks against me started long before the pandemic, so this is nothing new for me. The fact of the matter is that holistic health and nutrition have been the top threats to allopathic medicine ever since its inception, 112 years ago.

They’ve been suppressing knowledge about nutrition and natural health ever since they successfully banished these concepts from the medical schools. What’s new is that we now have technologies that greatly facilitate the suppression and censorship of information on the one hand, and allow Big Pharma to blanket the information space with its propaganda on the other.

The end result is an echo chamber with no diversity of opinion. This is dangerous in any circumstance, but in particular when it comes to health. These technological advancements have also facilitated what professor Matthias Desmet refers to as “mass formation hypnosis,” a psychological condition required for totalitarianism to truly take hold.

Google is a major player in this social engineering project; 93% of online searches in the entire world are done using Google. But this doesn’t include the dozens of other search engines that use Google’s application programming interface (API) to access the results, which means that number is likely north of 95 to 96%. Indeed, a 2022 report showed that 94% of all mobile and tablet searches are using Google.3

That number is beyond shocking. Virtually anyone using the internet is relying on Google’s search engine. Please understand that all the information on censored sites still exist but if you don’t have an index or key to locate it, it is the same as if it never existed. Google has very cleverly silently implemented the 21st century version of the burning of the Library of Alexandria.

Until 2016, it was relatively easy to find information online. Very little was censored. But, over time, and especially over the past six years or so, Google started tweaking algorithms to suppress certain kinds of information that are in competition with Big Pharma, Big Food and other globalist interests.

Today, that information restriction has reached a zenith. It can be very difficult to get to certain kinds of information, and sometimes you have to bypass labels warning you that you’re about to read something that has been “debunked” and could harm you if followed, and redirectional messages telling you where to go and what to read instead.

How the Medical System Was Hijacked

As mentioned, Standard Oil mogul John D. Rockefeller was instrumental in corrupting the medical system, turning it from a focus on health to a focus on treating symptoms with petrochemical-derived pharmaceuticals, thereby ensuring that people remain sick — sometimes for life.

John’s father was William Avery Rockefeller, an authentic “snake oil salesman” who impersonated physicians and conned people into buying his useless “Rock Oil” tonic for cancer — a mixture of laxative and petroleum. Avery once admitted he would cheat his children every chance he got, in order to “make ‘em sharp.”4 Evidently, John D. learned the lessons of duplicity and fraud well.

In 1901 — after dismantling the public transportation system in the U.S. and taking over the public education system — Rockefeller set his sights on the medical industry. He founded the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, and appointed Dr. Simon Flexner, a professor of experimental pathology at the University of Pennsylvania, to head it up.

Flexner’s brother, Abraham, was commissioned by Rockefeller and Henry Pritchett, then-president of the Carnegie Foundation,5 to write a report on the state of the American medical education system. One of the goals of this study, which became known as The Flexner Report,6 was to improve the credibility of the medical profession.

The now infamous term “trust the science” that Fauci and others famously promoted has its roots in this report, which was published in 1910, as it sought to impress the importance of scientific medicine. It’s really impossible to overstate the impact the Flexner report had on medicine, as it led to a complete and radical overhaul.

Virtually every natural medical therapy was criminalized and about half of all medical schools were forced to shut down. Natural medicine practitioners were put out of business and replaced with doctors who practiced scientific medicine. Natural remedies and ancient effective cures were dismissed as quackery.

The only medicines deemed reputable were patentable synthetic drugs, invented in the oil cartel’s own research centers. The new system also put into place barriers for Blacks and women, making it very difficult for them to get into medical school. Similar changes took place in hospitals.

Rockefeller Yesterday and Today

Through the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, the Flexner report, extravagant donations to strategic partners and investments in the pharmaceutical industry, Rockefeller gained unprecedented control over the entire medical system, from education and science to hospitals and the drug companies themselves.

John D. died in 1937 (actually about a mile from where I currently live), but his legacy lives on. To this day, the Rockefeller family owns about 50% of all drug companies, and The Rockefeller Foundation has played a central role in the global cabal’s effort to impose worldwide totalitarianism.

The Rockefeller Foundation is now leading the charge toward a new food system centered around synthetic and lab grown foods, which will have the same effects on health as the late John D. Rockefeller’s ‘new and improved’ allopathic medical system.

For example, the Rockefeller Foundation was part of Event 201,7 in which the authoritarian response to COVID was laid out, and in July 2020, it published “Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the U.S. Food System,”8 which calls for a restructuring of the entire food system to make it more “fair and equitable.”

According to the Foundation, the pandemic revealed deep problems in the U.S. food system that need to be “reset,” much in the same way that the Flexner report found problems in the medical system that needed to be fixed by changing it from the ground up.

So, the Rockefeller Foundation is now leading the charge toward a new food system centered around synthetic and lab-grown foods, which will have the same effects on health as the late John D.’s “new and improved” allopathic medical system.

They’ve Declared Their Plan for a Food Crisis

As I mention in the interview, the globalist cabal, which includes The Rockefeller Foundation, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and many other entities and individuals, are not necessarily shy about telling us their plans.

It’s detailed in publicly available reports, in interviews, mainstream media articles and during the annual meeting in Davos. So, if you’re observant, and believe what they’re actually saying, you can know what’s coming. Right now, we’re repeatedly told that the food system is not working, climate change is destroying food production and that to survive, we need to get used to eating insects and drinking reclaimed sewage.

Gates is calling on the Western world to abandon real meat and transition to lab-grown meat which he, of course, is invested in. The Netherlands and Canada are now imposing nitrogen restrictions that will result in farmers being put out of business, and food distribution centers are mysteriously burning down around the world.

All the signs for a manufactured food crisis are here. I was a Boy Scout as a youth, and their motto, “Be Prepared,” has served me well. And, certainly, if there ever was a time to get prepared, it’s now.

They’re dismantling the food system in order to replace it with patented foods, in the same way Rockefeller replaced natural herbs and nutrition with patentable synthetic chemicals a century ago. So, if you can, you’d be wise to stock up on food to last three to six months, or more.

A Global Genocide?

On top of the intentional destruction of our food supply to justify the “build back better” agenda, which is basically code for the implementation of worldwide tyranny, we’re also facing a worldwide agenda that appears intent on taking as many lives as possible in coming years.

And that includes children. In late June 2022, the United States became the first country in the world to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID jabs for toddlers as young as 6 months. The Food and Drug Administration issued the EUA June 17,9 and the very next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all toddlers get the shot as soon as possible.10

The sad reality is that our regulatory authorities are an absolute sham. They want you to believe there are agencies looking out for your best interest, but they’re actually fronts for the drug industry. Shockingly, they’re not even above sacrificing children in their efforts to generate maximum profits for their masters pulling the strings.

As I’ve described in other articles, the apparent reason for why they’re doing this is because the COVID jab makers want the jab to be put on the childhood vaccination schedule. When that happens, they’ll have permanent immunity against lawsuits for any injuries and deaths that happen and will not have to rely on the EUA any longer.

This is the same kind of liability shield they have under EUA, but to breach the gap from EUA liability shield to permanent liability shield, they need to get it onto the childhood vaccination schedule. The EUA for young children and toddlers was a necessary step toward that. Time will tell how many children end up injured or killed by this decision.

If the adverse event profile is anything like that of adults, we’ll be looking at tens of thousands of dead children within a year or two. Fortunately, so far, only 2% of young children in the U.S. have received the jab. So, even many parents who gladly got the shot themselves now realize that there’s something wrong here.

FDA and CDC Are Corrupt Beyond Repair

In my view, giving the COVID jab to children is the most egregious and outrageous decision ever reached in American medicine. It’s just beyond shocking. But it’s not surprising.

In fact, it was anticipated, for the simple fact that these agencies have been thoroughly corrupted and had, all throughout the COVID pandemic, demonstrated that that corruption. Bioethics are nonexistent. Human morals are out the window.

All that matters, it seems, is the reign of Big Pharma’s latest innovation, this gene transfer technology, which the transhumanist cabal intends to play with over time to usher in their nonhuman utopia. They want humans merged with machines.

They want our brains hooked up to the cloud so our thoughts can be monitored and, undoubtedly, “corrected” from an external source. The Great Reset is not only a reset of our financial system and our food system; it’s the reinvention of the human species.

Evidence of Fraud

Now, as I mention in the interview, one of the things that gives me hope is that we’re now seeing clear evidence of fraud, which is the only thing that might break the iron clad liability shield these companies have been given.

In September 2021, a group called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the FDA to obtain the documentation used to approve Comirnaty, including safety and effectiveness data, adverse reaction reports and lists of active and inactive ingredients.

When, after a month, the FDA still had not responded to the FOIA request, the PHMPT sued.11 The FDA and Pfizer asked the court to grant them, first for 55 years and then 75 years, to release it all, but they were overruled. As a result, we’re getting around 55,000 pages or so per month. You can find them all on PHMPT.org.12

A tranche of Pfizer documents released in March 2022 included a whopping nine pages of recorded side effects — 158,000 in all! They knew the jab caused heart problems, myocarditis, stroke, blood clots, neurological problems — you name it, it’s there. Yet they didn’t tell the public, and neither did the FDA.

Murder for Profit

This is in some ways similar to the case of Vioxx. Merck knew the drug was causing lethal heart problems but suppressed the information for years — for financial reasons. Vioxx was a blockbuster drug, pulling in $2.5 billion a year.13 By the time the FDA took the drug off the market, it had already killed at least 60,000.

The COVID jabs, meanwhile, are the biggest blockbusters in medical history. In 2021, Pfizer made $36.7 billion from its shot, Moderna made $17.7 billion. Combined, they project $51 billion in sales for 2022.14

Merck was willing to sacrifice 60,000 lives for an annual profit of $2.5 billion, which is downright paltry in comparison to the COVID jabs. Is it any surprise then that the accepted number of injuries and deaths from the COVID jabs appear to be unlimited? In short, these self-serving, profit-at-any-cost decisions are nothing new. It’s just on a scale we’ve never seen before.

Pfizer far exceeds Merck’s crimes and profits as they forecast $32 billion in revenue for their COVID jab in this year alone and another $22 billion for oral COVID 19 treatment Paxlovid. And, this year, the company expects to rake in more than $50 billion in global revenue from just those two medications to treat COVID 19. But, get this, their total revenue for 2022 will likely be over $100 billion!

Unfortunately, our justice system is nearly as perverted as our regulatory system, but if we were somehow to get an impartial court, and Pfizer were to be convicted of fraud, they would lose all their liability protection and could be held financially liable for every injury and death from their COVID jab, the damages for which would probably run in the trillions of dollars.

Join the Great Rejection

In the meantime, I believe we’re in for hard times. Government will likely continue pushing for more mRNA jabs, the WHO will continue its power grab to control health decisions worldwide, food shortages will likely become reality, the censoring of truth will continue and people we know and love who took the jabs may suffer and die.

It could continue getting worse for two or three years, maybe longer. So, prepare for all of it, mentally, emotionally, physically and materially. As intent as the global cabal is on a Great Reset, we need to be just as intent on a Great Rejection of their plans.

Many systems do need to be dismantled and rebuilt, especially our regulatory, financial, educational and medical systems, but they need to be rebuilt by us, the citizens of each nation, not the technocratic, transhumanist billionaires who believe the right to rule is theirs alone.

As for our so-called health agencies, they’ve demolished every ounce of trust there ever was, and I suspect the only way the American people will ever accept advice from them again is if there’s a complete reboot. Not a single administrator or adviser from the old guard can be left. Not a single process can be left unrevised. Missions need to be revamped and oaths to protect public health need to be written and sworn.

All of this will take time and effort, but it can be done. So, I encourage you to search your heart to determine what role you may be able and willing to play once the antihuman globalists are knocked off their pedestal and the true rebuilding begins.