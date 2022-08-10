With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food . We recommend THREE options.

Former President Donald Trump applauds at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on July 22, 2022. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump suggested the FBI may have planted evidence during the bureau’s raid at his Mar-a-Lago home because members of his team were blocked from watching the agents.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, the former president wrote that “the FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago.”

“Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out?” said Trump.

FBI agents spent about 10 hours scouring his private office on Monday and broke into his safe, according to Trump and members of his family.

About two dozen FBI agents entered the Trump-owned resort at 9 a.m. Monday and left with “a handful of boxes of documents,” Trump spokeswoman Christina Bobb told The Epoch Times. “I didn’t actually get to oversee […]