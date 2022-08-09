The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) You may not believe this one. Well, if you’ve been following along, you probably will believe it. We saw the Biden team trying to redefine recession when the facts didn’t fit their narrative and they didn’t want to admit we were in a recession. We saw them refusing to define “woman” because they’re so obsessed with their transgender narrative.

Now they’re trying that same tactic when it comes to the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s home, which has shocked and angered many Americans, regardless of their political stripe.

So some on the left are now trying to redefine what happened by telling us that we shouldn’t be using the term “raid.” Because somehow using that term makes it seem nasty and wrong. People have to stop calling it a “raid.” It was a lawful search pursuant to a warrant. Don’t let Trump and pals frame the messaging. — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 9, 2022 Please folks stop calling it a “raid.” — Symone D. Sanders-Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) August 9, 2022 It also turns out the FBI doesn’t like it being called a raid either, according to MSNBC commentator and former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, who […]