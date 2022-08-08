The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
When I posted a short Twitter thread revealing the numbers comparing civilian deaths during the Ukraine-Russia war to the murders in Chicago this year, I was shocked by the DMs I started getting instantly. Since I don’t block people and I have open DMs, I’m accustomed to heinous attacks. What made these attacks different was that they were attacking my math, which is correct.
They usually just call me fat, stupid, racist, a bad Christian, a “MAGAt,” or something else subjective. This time they started hitting me as a Russian apologist for reporting publicly available statistics.
Here are the numbers, as I posted on Twitter:
- Ukraine Population, Jan 2022: 41,167,336
- Civilian Deaths From War: 4,889
- 1 out of 8420 Ukrainian Civilians Killed
- Chicago Population, 2020 Census: 2,746,388
- Chicago Murders to in 2022, to Date: 398
- 1 out of 6900 Chicago Citizens Murdered
Do the math yourself. It checks out.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
To look at the numbers a different way, 11.88 per 100,000 Ukrainian citizens have been killed from the ongoing invasion to date. 14.49 per 100,000 Chicago citizens have been murdered so far in 2022.
Granted, the Ukraine War didn’t start until February so Chicago gets over a month-and-a-half “advantage,” but we’re talking about murder in a major U.S. city versus a literal war zone. The numbers shouldn’t be this close.
Shocking truth: The per capita murder rate in Chicago in 2022 is higher than the per capita civilian death rate from the Ukraine-Russia war.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 8, 2022
The first Tweet prompted some responses. The second Tweet with the numbers actually drew in more responses via DM than the first. But it was the third Tweet in the thread that apparently really chapped the khakis of both Ukraine war-supporters and gun-control tyrants.
As I posted on Twitter:
How could Chicago have a higher per capita murder rate than the civilian death rate in Ukraine?
Possibilities:
-
- The war in Ukraine isn’t as devastating as they want us to believe
- Heavily gun-controlled Chicago is more dangerous for citizens than an active war zone
- Both
How could Chicago have a higher per capita murder rate than the civilian death rate in Ukraine?
Possibilities:
👉The war in Ukraine isn't as devastating as they want us to believe
👉Heavily gun-controlled Chicago is more dangerous for citizens than an active war zone
👉Both
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 8, 2022
We have sent billions of taxpayer dollars to support Ukraine’s corrupt government, not to help the people of Ukraine. That war effort is futile and our aid is ineffective, which should make you ask what the real motivation is behind it all.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker