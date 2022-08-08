( Natural News ) A woman from the United Kingdom expressed regret after undergoing gender transition procedures.

The woman named Sam, who hails from the Midlands in Central England, began to contemplate transitioning at 21 years old. Testimonies of transgenders who successfully transitioned to the opposite sex appealed to her, given the many identity struggles she had gone through during her teen years. She eventually sought help with a private doctor, as she would have to wait two years for an appointment with the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS).

Sam was cleared to take hormones and undergo a double mastectomy just two appointments after identifying as a “transgender man.” She began taking hormones in December 2017 and had both her breasts removed in May 2018. However, the rules require patients undergoing double mastectomy for gender transition to identify as a male for at least a year.

“I was so happy after the surgery … [and] the hormones worked really quickly. Within a few months, my voice had dropped, I grew body and facial hair and even developed a micro-penis,” she recounted. It also caused a huge change in her emotions, thanks to the testosterone she was taking that time.

But two years […]