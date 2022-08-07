Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “ JDR ” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries.

Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America. And she will make the best Governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we’ll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, Trump wins Arizona.

After Tuesday’s GOP primaries, this is now 100% the Trump “America First” Republican Party. Trump won. Establishment RINOS lost. The DC Swamp lost. The Deep State lost. You won’t hear that in the media.

Secondly, I love what Kari Lake’s victory represents. The media ignores the fact that the McCain brand is now finished in Arizona…while the Bush brand is finished in Texas and Florida. Within days, the Cheney brand is finished in Wyoming. And although he isn’t running this year, Mitt Romney is finished as well. I’m on vacation in Utah right now. Romney is the most hated Republican in the history of Utah. […]