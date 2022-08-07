With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Fufeng Group, a bio-fermentation company based in mainland China, recently bought 300 acres in North Dakota for $2.6 million. The manufacturing firm plans to build a milling plant in the area.
As per the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), China possesses over 191,000 acres of land in America, but the figures were before the North Dakota land sale this spring.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday, August 1, requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to immediately review the purchase.
“We ask that this review process be completed with the utmost urgency to aid Grand Forks officials in their decision-making process and provide clarity on whether this land purchase has national security implications,” the governor stated in the letter.
Fufeng Group USA COO Eric Chutorash claimed that they do not have any Chinese government ownership and the workers will all be Americans. He added that the human resources director, commercial director sales team and engineer are not people transferred from China.
“I know we’re not going to be asked to be collecting any intelligence on Grand Forks Air Force Base,” Chutorash told the Grand Forks Herald during a forum back in March. “I can’t stress it any more than that. (But) personally, I wouldn’t provide it. I don’t believe the team being built there would provide it.”
Burgum said the company agreed to a voluntary CFIUS filing to further explain its intentions in North Dakota. But Chutorash said that his team would be required to state a reason for the CFIUS review when they offer consent and they have been given no reason to request a review.
Fufeng Group is the world’s largest manufacturer of xanthan gum and monosodium glutamate.
China shows displeasure over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
The growing Chinese territory inside the U.S. can be a problem gauging from China’s response to a recent visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan.
Following the high-profile visit, China kicked off its biggest-ever military exercises in the seas around the island nation. Pelosi became the highest-ranking U.S. politician to visit the island in 25 years. (Related: China surges forces toward Taiwan, conducts live-fire drills as Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits.)
She praised Taiwan’s democracy and pledged American solidarity during her brief stopover. She even “added fuel to the fire” by saying Chinese anger could not stop world leaders from traveling there.
“Our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan,” she told Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said earlier in the week that Pelosi was within her rights to visit Taiwan while stressing that the trip did not constitute a violation of Chinese sovereignty or America’s longstanding One China policy.
The Chinese didn’t think so.
China’s foreign minister spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will not sit back.” Following this statement, the Chinese sent warplanes to the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, August 2, and continued their live-fire drills surrounding Taiwan until Thursday, August 4.
Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party said China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes and that is “irresponsible, illegitimate behavior.”
Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan a “manic, irresponsible and highly irrational” act by the United States, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
