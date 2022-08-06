Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
We here at the Louder with Crowder Dot Com website know how difficult it can be to come up with unique ways to cover the same topic. There are only so many ways to describe how incompetent Joe Biden is, and when in doubt we aren’t above poop jokes. Skyrocketing inflation, which Democrats plan to fight by…. creating more inflation , is another one. There are only so many ways to describe how inflation under Ol’ Puddinghead is crushing the American family . This is not a problem for a local Houston reporter, who is blowing up the internet for his commentary on the most important of kitchen table issues. “Inflation continues to b*tchslap the American family, and that includes at the dinner table.”
The investigative team at Outkick has identified the reporter as Isiah Carey. He is an Emmy award winner, the host of The Isiah Factor Uncensored , and responsible for this all-time classic.
My only issue with this analogy is that if Americans are being b*tchslapped by inflation, that would make Joe Biden the pimp. Joe Biden would make a lousy pimp. It’s insulting to pimps. Pimps have an understanding of how the economy works. You can […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker