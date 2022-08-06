If Republicans’ failure to hold bureaucrats accountable via letter-writing campaigns wasn’t apparent before, it was after an oversight hearing on Thursday when, instead of taking responsibility for any of his agency’s failures including the botched Larry Nassar investigation, a Hunter Biden investigation cover-up, and the slow response to pro-abortion attacks across the nation, Wray repeatedly refused to answer questions about the FBI’s track record of lying in ways that affect national election outcomes.

Several Republicans have signaled they plan to investigate corrupt and partisan bureaucrats such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Wray if they win back Congress in the November midterms. For now, while Democrats control the White House and the legislative branch, the GOP has resorted to letters and the occasional “oversight hearing” that accomplishes little..

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee agree that FBI Director Christopher Wray needs to be better at his job, but their attempts to rein in the incompetence and scandal plaguing a multitude of federal agencies, including intelligence agencies, just aren’t cutting it.

Read the whole story at thefederalist.com

