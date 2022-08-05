With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food . We recommend THREE options.

Project Veritas has leaked blurry but legible photos of an internal FBI memo describing the warning signs of “Militia Violent Extremism.”

“The following symbols,” says the memo, “are used by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists, specifically Militia Violent Extremists (MVE) [which include] widespread use of symbols and quotes from American history, especially the Revolutionary War. Historical and contemporary military themes are common . . . ”

Using these symbols indicates you may be a “Militia Violent Extremist”; I include explanatory quotes the memo itself: A symbol of the Second Amendment (“MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment . . .”)

A Gadsden Flag (“Historical American symbol representing gun rights and limited government”)

Revolutionary War Imagery (“An example of a militiaman during the Revolutionary War”)

The Liberty Tree (“The Liberty Tree was a famous elm tree in Boston near Boston Common. In 1765, colonists staged the first act of defiance against the British at the tree.”) A Betsy Ross Flag (“Revolutionary War imagery harkening back to the 13 colonies and calls for revolutions”) Any non-FBI agent looking over that list might think he’d simply stumbled into the early pages of an American History textbook.The memo also includes violent extremist phrases to […]