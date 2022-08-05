Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
(Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP) The “Batgirl” movie was done. It was pretty much ready for release…yet Warner Bros has decided that despite the money and the all-star cast, it won’t see the light of day.
Why?
We can probably guess why, but does that mean we’ve reached a cultural turning point? Is the age of woke movies coming to an end?
(READ: Does Warner Bros Tossing $90 Million In the Garbage to Kill ‘Batgirl’ Mean It’s Turning a Cultural Corner? )
We talked about this during an episode of RedState LIVE!, but like I discussed the clues that we might be turning a corner aren’t just coming from Warner Bros. Other companies seem to be stepping away from wokeness as well.
Be sure to like the video and subscribe! If you’d like to catch the whole, uncut stream, you can watch it below!
Read the whole story at redstate.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker