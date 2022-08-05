Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP) The “Batgirl” movie was done. It was pretty much ready for release…yet Warner Bros has decided that despite the money and the all-star cast, it won’t see the light of day.

Why?

We can probably guess why, but does that mean we’ve reached a cultural turning point? Is the age of woke movies coming to an end?

(READ: Does Warner Bros Tossing $90 Million In the Garbage to Kill ‘Batgirl’ Mean It’s Turning a Cultural Corner? )

We talked about this during an episode of RedState LIVE!, but like I discussed the clues that we might be turning a corner aren’t just coming from Warner Bros. Other companies seem to be stepping away from wokeness as well.

Be sure to like the video and subscribe! If you’d like to catch the whole, uncut stream, you can watch it below!