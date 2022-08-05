Patrick Collins, CEO of TheGunFood.com, says he’s “lost” thousands of dollars worth of ammunition. Why? Because customers’ orders don’t always seem to make it to their doors — especially when delivering with UPS. In fact, he says out of 18,000 rounds of ammunition shipped through UPS, only a third were actually delivered. That’s a lot of ammo to go missing. So, where is it?

Collins joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to detail the issue, the lengths his company has gone to work with the delivery service, and the lack of detailed response or explanation from UPS.

Collins said UPS blames the packaging even though his company has always “met and exceeded” all available packaging protocols.

“I have pictures of how the packages are packed (and) within the packages,” he explained. “And I have all of that information. In fact, we changed our protocol here at TheGunFood.com to have our drivers, when they drop off the packages at the centers, they have to actually take a picture of it on the conveyor belt when UPS takes possession of our packages.”

Collins also told Glenn his company isn’t the only one to have ammunition go missing during delivery. “I know quite a few […]