Far-left media outlet The Young Turks called President Joe Biden’s mammoth climate bill “weak-sauce garbage” and whined that “conservative Democrats” were ruining the green agenda. TYT co-host Ana Kasparian While some progressive Democrats are cheering Biden’s so-called “ Inflation Reduction Act ,” The Young Turks (TYT) co-host Ana Kasparian predicted radical environmentalists would be disappointed with the bill during an Aug. 4 video rant .

“[T]he final bill, after it goes through the process of debates and negotiations, will probably strip out many of the good provisions that progressives are trying to celebrate today,” Kasperian said. “I have no doubt that that is what the end result will be.”

She then postured herself as a righteous defender of leftist activists by attacking Democrats unwilling to buckle to the radical leftist agenda. “If I’m the bad guy for being critical toward this weak-sauce garbage that we keep getting sold by the Democratic Party — apologies,” Kasperian said. TYT was once a member of the now defunct Media Consortium , a liberal media echo chamber that leftist billionaire George Soros is connected to through another organization, the Media Democracy Fund. Soros has given at least $3,520,000 to support the Media Democracy Fund between […]