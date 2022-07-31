This unbelievable clip was filmed in Racine, Wisconsin.
The courts recently banned ballot drop boxes in the state but apparently, mobile home traveling voting machines are just fine.
Where is the Republican Party? Absent, once again. It’s as if they’re on the other side!
The city of Racine started using the new “mobile voting precinct” in June 2021.
It’s the first of its kind in Wisconsin. Soon Democrats will steal and manufacture all of their ghost votes by mobile precincts.You don’t have to be a genius to see that happening.City volunteers and staff work in the buses. But no GOP observers.Via Midnight Rider . The “mobile voting precinct” was paid for extensively with Zuckerbucks — for $222,045! A number of Wisconsin municipalities got creative with how they spent their CTCL Zuck Bucks Grant money. The City of Racine spent $222,045 on an RV to serve as a mobile voting booth. — Agent Rebecca (@GadgetCan2) August 2, 2021 More from Ground news . […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
