Jon Stewart found a cause to try to make himself relevant again. He’s fighting for the PACT Act in order to allegedly help veterans. Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t really know much about politics and should probably just stick to comedy.
Senator Ted Cruz explained it to him.
.@jonstewart you're wrong here. The bill gives a $400B blank check—separate from vets care—for unrelated pork that will supercharge inflation. I support the PACT Act & the $679.4B it would dedicate to vets. It’s ppl trying to use PACT to shovel more pork who are exploiting vets. pic.twitter.com/xdpRTSztmB
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 30, 2022
Anyone who thinks this bill in its current form is not going to do further damage to the collapsing economy is just being a partisan hack. They can pass the bill. But Democrats are choosing politics over the lives of veterans.
