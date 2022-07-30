( Natural News ) It appears as though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is about to become a much longer, multi-year operation.

The leader of the newly ‘liberated’ Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, has called for the liberation of “all Russian cities” in Ukraine, which includes Odessa, something that he considers one of the most important strategic objectives of Moscow’s ‘special military operation.’

“All Russian cities must be liberated,” he said in response to questions from an RIA News correspondent, according to Russian news site TopWar.ru .

“It is time to liberate the Russian cities founded by the Russian people again, such as Kyiv Chernigov, Poltava, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Lutsk,” he added, according to The Limited Times.

Pushilin went on to say that allied troops consisting of Russian forces along with the People’s Militia of the DPR and LPR should move beyond the borders of those two enclaves after they have been completely taken over, meaning, he is pushing President Vladimir Putin to take over the entire country of Ukraine. He believes that if Putin halts the invasion at the borders of the two annexed ‘republics’ then Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take that as a victory of sorts and […]