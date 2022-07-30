( Natural News ) It appears as though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is about to become a much longer, multi-year operation.
The leader of the newly ‘liberated’ Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, has called for the liberation of “all Russian cities” in Ukraine, which includes Odessa, something that he considers one of the most important strategic objectives of Moscow’s ‘special military operation.’
“All Russian cities must be liberated,” he said in response to questions from an RIA News correspondent, according to Russian news site TopWar.ru .
“It is time to liberate the Russian cities founded by the Russian people again, such as Kyiv Chernigov, Poltava, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Lutsk,” he added, according to The Limited Times.
Pushilin went on to say that allied troops consisting of Russian forces along with the People’s Militia of the DPR and LPR should move beyond the borders of those two enclaves after they have been completely taken over, meaning, he is pushing President Vladimir Putin to take over the entire country of Ukraine. He believes that if Putin halts the invasion at the borders of the two annexed ‘republics’ then Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take that as a victory of sorts and […]
Read the whole story at www.naturalnews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker