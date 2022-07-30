Edvard Munch Almost everyone on the right in America has been aware for a while that the Democrats would do whatever they could to keep the COVID-19 panic going until November’s midterm elections.
Let’s be honest with each other though: none of us had “monkeypox” on our bingo cards.
The Democrats like to run interference for their commie ways by keeping the electorate in an unnecessary state of panic. It worked to perfection in 2020, when they convinced a large portion of the population that we were all going to drop dead if we entered a voting booth. They not only used COVID panic as a reason to obliterate election transparency and integrity but also as an excuse to hide their bat-you-know-what crazy nominee for president in a basement so people wouldn’t know just how far gone he was.
Bless their dark little hearts, they’ve worked overtime to keep the COVID terror going, despite the fact that the newest variant isn’t killing anyone. They’re still using case counts as the prime metric for freaking out. The “experts” are apparently unaware that the hoi polloi learned last year that it’s a metric that can be manipulated or lied about just to keep us […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker