Edvard Munch Almost everyone on the right in America has been aware for a while that the Democrats would do whatever they could to keep the COVID-19 panic going until November’s midterm elections.

Let’s be honest with each other though: none of us had “monkeypox” on our bingo cards.

The Democrats like to run interference for their commie ways by keeping the electorate in an unnecessary state of panic. It worked to perfection in 2020, when they convinced a large portion of the population that we were all going to drop dead if we entered a voting booth. They not only used COVID panic as a reason to obliterate election transparency and integrity but also as an excuse to hide their bat-you-know-what crazy nominee for president in a basement so people wouldn’t know just how far gone he was.

Bless their dark little hearts, they’ve worked overtime to keep the COVID terror going, despite the fact that the newest variant isn’t killing anyone. They’re still using case counts as the prime metric for freaking out. The “experts” are apparently unaware that the hoi polloi learned last year that it’s a metric that can be manipulated or lied about just to keep us […]