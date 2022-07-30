Seth Rich worked at the DNC in Washington DC in 2016. He was reportedly a Bernie supporter. After DNC emails were released to WikiLeaks, Seth Rich was mysteriously murdered.

To this day we still don’t have good information on Seth Rich’s murder. He was shot in the back twice in the early morning near his home. He died later in the hospital. The police recorded the event as a robbery and yet Rich’s phone, wallet, and personal items were with him when the police arrived.

Some people suspect Rich was the source of the emails that went to WikiLeaks before the 2016 Election related to Hillary and her corrupt actions over many years. These emails were ignored by the corrupt mainstream media but were shared on social media at that time.

A short time after Seth Rich’s death, the Russia collusion story was created. It’s also suspected in certain circles that the Russia collusion story was created to keep eyes off of Seth Rich’s murder.

