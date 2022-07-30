Christine Grady, Tony Fauci’s wife, authored a paper that explained in detail how to enroll children in Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” trials, we now know.
Head of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center, Grady, just like her husband, appears to be obsessed with jabbing children and turning them into human-hybrid chimeras using mRNA (messenger RNA) chemicals.
With funding from the NIH, Grady and four co-authors got their work published in the journal Pediatrics. It contains “recommendations for when and how to enroll minors in vaccine trials for the coronavirus disease 2019.”
“The costs that delay poses to children, their families, and society provide strong reasons to consider enrolling minors in vaccine trials for COVID-19 before safety and efficacy have been established in adults,” Grady wrote in the paper.
Recognizing that there were various benefits and drawbacks to the timing of child enrollment in those trials, Grady offered tips about how to try to legitimize the insertion of children into trials without a proven record of safety. (Related: It was recently revealed that Pfizer labeled every severe adverse reaction to its covid shot as unrelated.)
“A different way to address this concern is to enroll minors after there are sufficient safety data in adults, but before there is evidence of efficacy,” she and her co-authors further wrote.
“To pursue this strategy, enrollment of minors should begin with those who are most similar to the adults from whom safety data were collected.”
When are Fauci and his wife going to stand before the tribunals?
The publishing of Grady’s paper came about a year before health officials actually started recommending the jabs for children, suggesting that Grady helped grease the wheels for that later development.
Both Grady and her husband have been instrumental in the unleashing of the “clot shot” death jabs, which have injured and killed millions of people at this point, making them mass murderers.
Given the fact that Fauci directly funded the bat coronavirus research that led to the release of the Fauci Flu, it is a major conflict of interest that his wife supervised the “ethics” of said research.
This husband-wife duo essentially unleashed the plandemic from start to finish, committing serious crimes against humanity that have yet to be punished in accordance with justice.
The next step for these two is to face international tribunals for said crimes against humanity, which carry serious punishment. We can only hope that such tribunals are formed soon and carried out on behalf of the millions of people who have suffered and died because of these creeps.
“In history, if there is anyone left to record it, Fauci will be known as a mass murderer on par, and perhaps surpassing, any known mass murderer,” wrote a commenter at Natural News.
“In the words of Mortal Kombat: ‘finish him,’” wrote another.
“No one elected that rat-faced dictator,” said another. “His power over the world is disgusting.”
Someone else pointed out that Fauci did, in fact, orchestrate the plandemic from the very beginning – and his wife, we now know, played a critical role in that as well.
“He is still in power and still making decisions that are harming us,” this person added. “He is no expert or authority on viruses or epidemiology.”
Another wrote that Fauci, calling him a “sad excuse for a human being,” is over 80 years old now “and this is all he became” – not exactly a legacy that any normal person would want, to say the least.
The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Immunization.news.
Sources for this article include:
