Far-left Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested the National Guard to help with what she called the “humanitarian crisis” of 4,000 illegal immigrants who’ve been bused to the nation’s capital — a sanctuary city — over the last several months. What are the details?

Bowser, a Democrat, made the National Guard activation request in a July 19 letter to the office of the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and in a July 22 letter to White House aides, WRC-TV reported : u201c9 days since @MayorBowser requested @SecDef @ @POTUS activate @DCNationalGuard DC has received no answer. @nbcwashingtonu201d — Mark Segraves (@Mark Segraves) 1659025732 “The migrant crisis facing our city and our country through cruel political gamesmanship from the Governors of Texas and Arizona must be dealt with at the federal level,” the July 22 letter reads, according to WRC.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year began chartering buses to send migrants to D.C. and other sanctuary cities, the station said, but aid groups said there are not enough resources available for them in the nation’s capital.

Bowser said the 4,000 migrants who’ve arrived so far in D.C. is a “humanitarian crisis” that has reached a “tipping point,” WRC […]