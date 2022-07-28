There is no governor in the United States who is more willing to talk to reporters than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He takes questions pretty much every time he’s out in public, holds press conferences constantly, and does plenty of interviews. But some in corporate media are claiming DeSantis is dodging them.
His Comms Director, Christina Pushaw, set the record straight in glorious fashion:
Hi @jackshafer! FYI, you are wrong about the reason @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t talk to liberal media, including Politico. He isn’t worried about “negative press”; you’re always negative. It’s just that he doesn’t care. And he doesn’t want to give you clicks or ratings.
Hi @jackshafer! FYI, you are wrong about the reason @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t talk to liberal media, including Politico. He isn’t worried about “negative press”; you’re always negative.
It’s just that he doesn’t care.
And he doesn’t want to give you clicks or ratings. pic.twitter.com/MwCCfYN8Ye
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 28, 2022
As a media reporter for Politico, I am sure @jackshafer understands why we wouldn’t “cooperate with the New Yorker”. @GovRonDeSantis giving them an interview would’ve allowed a liberal activist to break news, self promote, and make money off #DeSantisForClicks. We aren’t playing.
The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
Sorry @jackshafer but no, we don’t need this. Media get MORE obsessive when we don’t talk to them. Nobody trusts “mainstream” media anymore. Everyone uses social media. Also, @GovRonDeSantis does press conferences and TV channels in FL live stream. Your gatekeeper days are over.
Sorry @jackshafer but no, we don’t need this. Media get MORE obsessive when we don’t talk to them.
Nobody trusts “mainstream” media anymore. Everyone uses social media.
Also, @GovRonDeSantis does press conferences and TV channels in FL live stream. Your gatekeeper days are over pic.twitter.com/wYPjJX6Xf4
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 28, 2022
After the Tweets from Pushaw, the New Yorker changed its headline:
Haha, they changed their headline pic.twitter.com/feZhF43gYC
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 28, 2022
There’s something corporate media doesn’t understand about leaders like Ron DeSantis. Unlike many politicians, he doesn’t need them. On the other hand, they desperately need the clicks he can provide, so they lash out against his unrequited attention.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.