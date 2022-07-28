Many Americans are disenfranchised by our leaders. It often seems as though they’re not hearing our concerns. But following a Tweet by anti-woke Libs of TikTok, at least two leaders in Oklahoma responded with calls to action.

Libs of TikTok exposed pornographic content found in books present in Oklahoma public school libraries on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education Ryan Walters called it out on Facebook, then Twitter. Ironically, the content that was found in Oklahoma schools was too pornographic for Facebook. They removed the content and locked Walters’ account for daring to post it:

Facebook removed Oklahoma Secretary of Education’s post about these books. It’s too graphic for Facebook but it’s allowed in schools for your kids to access. https://t.co/sfUBpbSe2u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 27, 2022

A few hours later, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister called on the “obscene graphic novels” to be pulled from school libraries:

BREAKING: State superintendent of public instruction released this statement calling on @TulsaSchools to remove the pornographic books immediately https://t.co/WV52i1dm03 pic.twitter.com/549bQ17rip — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2022

There has been a trend of unambiguously inappropriate materials being found in school libraries in recent months. This doesn’t appear to be a new phenomenon, but parents and conscientious teachers (what few remain) have not been looking closely enough at what woke school boards are putting in libraries to indoctrinate children.

Now, more are. It’s not enough. Every questionable book in every school library across the country should be examined to determine if the material is appropriate for children. This isn’t about censorship. It’s about parental rights to have a reasonable expectation their children are not being corrupted by depraved and often dangerous ideas that have nothing to do with education.

This goes to show that there are still some leaders in this country who will listen to the people and react accordingly when wrongs need to be righted. Remain vigilant and keep fighting the good fight.